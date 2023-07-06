In Photos: Carson Wentz announces third pregnancy with wife Madison

Free-agent quarterback Carson Wentz is living his best life. Despite being cut by the Washington Commanders, Wentz is likely still keeping himself in shape in case a call comes during training camp.

But parking football issues aside for a moment, Wentz has revealed news that he and his wife, Madison, are expecting their third child. Already with two girls Hudson Rose and Hadley Jayne, Wentz announced via his Instagram that another girl is on the way.

"We're so grateful that God has blessed us with...another GIRL coming soon!" Wentz wrote. "Can't wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair 🙃.But in all seriousness, we're so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at photos of the reveal below.

The gender reveal. Photo via Carson Wentz/Instagram.

Wentz with his wife and daughters. Photo via Carson Wentz/Instagram.

As expected, Wentz and his wife look over the moon at the fact another girl is joining their family.

Where will Carson Wentz play in 2023?

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders

Despite being a former No. 2 pick, the days of Wentz being a regular NFL starter are likely behind him after being cut by the Commanders. Wentz had a 2-5 record in Washington and threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions before being benched for Taylor Heinicke.

With NFL teams on a break before training camp begins in a few weeks, there is a real chance that Wentz will have to wait until training camp begins or an injury happens before a team comes calling.

Given the NFL's new rule to allow three quarterbacks to be dressed on gameday, it might give Wentz a better chance of making it onto a roster. But many think that will be as a backup, not a starter.

Either way, football is likely the furthest thing from his mind as he celebrates having another child with his wife.

Poll : 0 votes