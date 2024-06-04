  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt dons $695 Alice + Olivia outfit at White House visit with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt dons $695 Alice + Olivia outfit at White House visit with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 04, 2024 23:49 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt dons $695 Alice + Olivia outfit at White House visit with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce
Ava Hunt with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes (Image Source: Ava Hunt/Instagram)

The Kansas City Chiefs went to the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl LVIII win with President Joe Biden last week. Tagged along with the players were Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's family, including his daughter Ava Hunt.

After the event, Ava Hunt shared a handful of pictures from her time at the White House, including snaps with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on Instagram. In addition to images with the quarterback and tight end, she also shared clicks with her family.

"Presidential 🇺🇸 What an incredible experience! Thank you to everyone who helped make yesterday so special!!" Ava wrote.

For the event, Hunt wore a $695 Clyde embellished shift dress from Alice + Olivia. It's a round-neckline, sleeveless white minidress with a red rose embroidered with care and perfection over its front.

also-read-trending Trending

To finish her look, Hunt paired her outfit with a red Chanel crossbody bag and white open-toed heels. While posing next to Hunt in the hallway of the White House, Travis Kelce appeared to be flaunting his beige suit with white sunglasses. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, wore a blue-and-white-striped suit with black sunglasses as he posed with her.

Secret Service reveals reason behind permitting Rashee Rice to White House

Fans were surprised by the presence of Harrison Butker, after the kicker's controversial graduation speech last month, and Rashee Rice, who is facing felony charges for a multicar accident in March and an alleged assault last month, at the White House visit. However, the Secret Service made a statement about Rice's presence.

Like every visitor, the Secret Service did a background check on Rashee Rice before permitting him to visit. Regarding Rice, who has not been convicted of any charges, Anthony Gulielmi, the Secret Service's communication chief, told ProFootballTalk:

"The Secret Service works to ensure that all individuals entering the complex do not pose a threat or safety risk. In this instance, we were aware of the background of the guest and he was permitted to enter because he was included on the formal invitation by the White House."

Rashee Rice is facing a $1 million lawsuit after being involved in a multi-car crash in March this year. The Chiefs wide receiver has been reported to be facing a multigame penalty, and Zay Jones might replace him.

