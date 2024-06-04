  • NFL
  • Secret Service explains why Chiefs' Rashee Rice was permitted White House visit despite pending legal case in high-speed crash

Secret Service explains why Chiefs' Rashee Rice was permitted White House visit despite pending legal case in high-speed crash

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 04, 2024 18:25 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Apart from talks about Harrison Butker joining the Chiefs squad during the White House visit, fans were also talking about Rashee Rice. He is currently facing major legal challenges after his high-speed, multiple-car crash that left many injured.

Rashee Rice being present at the White House gave rise to many questions, particularly regarding how he was allowed to attend despite the controversial legal case he's facing. Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service Chief of Communications, shed light on the same during an interview with ProFootballTalk.

"Individuals who visit the White House for official meetings are invited by appropriate staff. The Secret Service works to ensure that all individuals entering the complex do not pose a threat or safety risk," Anthony Guglielmi said.
Guglielmi elaborated on how the Secret Service was aware of Rice's background. Moreover, he was permitted to visit the White House because he had a formal invitation.

"In this instance, we were aware of the background of the guest and he was permitted to enter because he was included on the formal invitation by the White House,” Anthony Guglielmi said.

Rashee Rice might face multi-game suspension amidst his $1 Million lawsuit

In March this year, Rashee Rice was allegedly involved in a multiple-car crash, which left many injured. All the injured have sued the Chiefs wide receiver for more than a million dollars, with the amount most likely to rise as the case goes forward. Rice was reportedly racing with another car on the highway, which ended up crashing into multiple vehicles.

In addition to facing consequences from the court, Rashee Rice is likely to face severe punishment from the Kansas City Chiefs. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Chiefs wide receiver should expect a multiple-game suspension from the Chiefs. Schefter said:

"On top of the legal issues and lawsuit he is facing, Rice is expected to be disciplined by the NFL, resulting in at least a multi-game suspension."

The expectation of a potential multiple-game suspension is backed up by the fact that Chiefs general manager Veach has already made it clear before the 2024 Draft that they will be filling a wide receiver position.

The team did that by drafting Xavier Worthy. So there's a chance that he might replace Rice if he loses the legal battle. Moreover, there are also talks about Zay Jones replacing Rashee Rice.

