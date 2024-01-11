IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt escapes reality in stunning Cabo pics

Gracie Hunt and her family are one of the first families of the National Football League. The rich history of the Kansas City Chiefs goes back to her grandfather, Lamar Hunt. Gracie and her family are in attendance at every Chiefs game. However, this week, it will be unlike any game she has ever attended.

Temperatures for this week's AFC Wild Card game between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are expected to dip below zero degrees. In order to keep her mind off the snow and frigid temperatures, she posted photos of her New Year's trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Escaping the weather forecast reality one Cabo picture at a time."

Gracie Hunt shared photos on her Instagram page of herself in a bikini, enjoying the sun and warm weather.

Gracie Hunt's photos from her recent trip to Mexico.

Hunt documented her trip earlier this month where she was taking some time away to reset for the new year. There's no doubt the entire Hunt family will be ready to cheer on their Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, no matter the weather forecast.

Gracie Hunt raved about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has made headlines since the tight end made the first move while speaking about her on his New Heights podcast. It solidified the speculation that they were indeed a couple when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in September to show her support.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, was asked last month about the couple in an interview with Outkick the Morning with Charly Arnolt. She referred to both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as 'phenomenal' people and how she enjoyed watching their story unfold.

"And also, have so many young female fans watching football, interested in football. Maybe consider playing flag football. There are so many values from football that transfer into life and can have really great takeaways. She is wonderful, beautiful, and brilliant. All of the things. And it's been so much fun to have her come into Chiefs games."

While some NFL fans have become fatigued over the coverage of the tight end and singer, the Hunt family has clearly welcomed her with open arms.