After months of secrecy, pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce are no longer shying away from showing their affection for each other. The couple received a warm reception from patrons at an Argentinian restaurant as they left after a meal holding hands.

Swift took her public display of affection one step further during her concert at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday. She was first seen running towards a gleeful Kelce before sharing a passionate kiss with the tight end prior to her entrance on stage.

Taylor Swift claims 'Karma is a guy on the Chiefs'

Swift then sent shockwaves in the stadium and left the two-time Super Bowl winner blushing with joy when the popstar changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' to pay a heartfelt tribute to her boyfriend. The original lyrics say:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is the guy on the screen, Coming straight home to me!"

During her performance, Swift switched it to:

"Karma takes all my friends to the summit, Karma is a guy on the Chiefs, Coming straight home to me!"

Judging by his reaction, Kelce, who was standing beside Taylor's father Scott Swift, wasn't aware of the tribute coming his way and his reaction was priceless. Watch it below:

Kelce is clearly enjoying the Chiefs' bye week.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to spend time apart

Travis Kelce will likely head back to Kansas City and join his Chiefs teammate sometime this upcoming week, leaving girlfriend Taylor Swift behind in South America, where she'll continue her Eras Tour.

Swift will remain in South America until at least November 26th. She won't be in attendance to watch Kelce and support the Chiefs when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57 as well as their Week 12 battle against division rivals Las Vegas Raiders.

Swift could potentially mark her return to the players' box during the Chiefs' trip to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. There might not be any Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce content forthcoming over the next fortnight, but there's seemingly plenty more to look forward to in the near future.