WATCH: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss at 12-time Grammy winner’s Buenos Aires concert

Even outside the football field, Travis Kelce will not let anything get in the way of seeing Taylor Swift.

With his Kansas City Chiefs having their bye week, the star tight end used this opportunity to fly to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the pop star was commencing the South American leg of her Eras tour with a three-day stop at River Plate Stadium.

At the end of the Saturday concert, Swift, who attended Patrick Mahomes' fundraiser gala before flying out of the US, can be seen running to Kelce backstage and kissing him:

Travis Kelce was "beaming" during Argentina dinner date with Taylor Swift - PEOPLE report

Ever since they were first romantically linked together in September, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been among the happiest people in the world. And no further has this been solidified by their dinner date before the pop star's concert:

According to a source for PEOPLE, the two "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and "also left holding hands." In addition, "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out" while the star tight end "was beaming.”

Are Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift a 'serious' couple now? The Messenger weighs in

With such a new trove of video evidence of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift bond, the questions about them being a "serious" couple have naturally popped up on social media. A source for The Messenger thinks so:

"It is serious between Taylor and Travis. They are fully dating and in a relationship. Neither of them expected them to move quickly, but they have been inseparable since they first connected. They see each other as much as they can during this busy season."

The same source also expounded further on what they do when outside the cameras' purview:

"When they are not together, they are constantly FaceTiming and texting. Friends around them think it is very cute and they are a great match.

"It is a new era for Taylor and she is loving this season of her life."

Kelce had flown into Buenos Aires on Friday, but inclement weather forced the organizers to cancel that day's performance. It has since been rebooked for Sunday, but his presence therein is unknown.