Was Taylor Swift at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' charity event? All you need to know about Chiefs star's foundation

Although Taylor Swift kicked off the South American leg of "The Eras" tour, she was still able to be a part of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' annual gala. The event is hosted each year as part of the "15 and the Mahomies" foundation.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also in attendance for the gala. Swift, however, was in Argentina for the first stop of this leg of the tour.

She reportedly donated a special piece for the gala's silent auction. The certification of her single "Fifteen" was a part of the auction for the "15 and the Mahomies" charity gala. Coincidentally, the single will turn 15 years old this weekend, keeping in theme with the quarterback's number.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the foundation which Patrick Mahomes started in 2019. The foundation is geared towards helping improve children's lives whether through education, fitness and wellness. Doing so by supporting charitable organizations throughout the United States. It's unknown how much the "Fifteen" certification was auctioned off for.

At the conclusion of the charity gala, over $600,000 was awarded to charities and organizations.

Travis Kelce reportedly flying to Argentina for Taylor Swift's tour during Chiefs' bye week

Taylor Swift kicked off the South American leg of her wildly popular "The Eras" tour on Thursday night. The first stop includes three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Estadio Riverplate. For weeks, fans of the singer expected Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be in attendance at the first show.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently on their bye week which would allow Kelce time to travel to Argentina. However, Travis Kelce hasn't made his trip to Argentina just yet.

On Thursday night, he was in attendance at Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' annual charity gala in Texas. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was honored during the event for breaking Tony Gonzalez's Chiefs record for receiving yards by a tight end.

There is still strong speculation that Travis Kelce will attend the next two shows in Argentina. The Chiefs tight end suggested to his brother Jason Kelce that he was headed south for the bye week.

On this week's episode of their "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason discussed their plans as they both have bye weeks. Travis suggested that since he was getting pale he needed to work on his tan. Hinting that he was going somewhere close to the equator.

Travis: “I might just say [expletive] it and go somewhere nice. My skin’s getting real pale, so I might go somewhere south … closer to the equator.”

Jason: “South of the equator?”

Jason continued to poke more details out by asking his brother if he was going south of the equator; a hint that he was headed to South America to see Taylor Swift on her tour.

For what it's worth, Travis Kelce didn't deny that he was headed to Argentina.

