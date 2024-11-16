IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia enjoy sun-soaked vacation in Cabo

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their upcoming clash against the Buffalo Bills, CEO Clark Hunt's wife Tavia and daughter Gracie enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Cabo with friends, including head coach Andy Reid's wife Tammy.

On Friday, Gracie shared an Instagram post recapping her Cabo vacation. Gracie soaked in the sun while enjoying a luxurious ride on a yacht alongside mother Tavia. The post also features an adorable picture of Gracie posing next to Tavia, with a beautiful blue view of the ocean in the background.

"Windows through the sea. I hope your weekend has windows of beauty as well!" Gracie Hunt captioned her Instagram post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gracie Hunt attended the boxing game between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium with brother Knobel in Arlington, Texas.

On Saturday, Gracie Hunt recapped her Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson fight night with an Instagram post. The post featured pictures from inside the stadium, along with a selfie with brother Knobel. Jake Paul won the fight with a unanimous decision.

"Fight night," Gracie captioned her Instagram post.

Gracie Hunt's mom, Tavia, took a stand for Donald Trump against racism accusations

Gracie Hunt's mom, Tavia, is quite vocal about her political opinions and has shared them on social media multiple times. On Tuesday, Tavia Hunt took a stand for Donald Trump against the racism accusations. Sharing an Instagram post from Viktoria Vladimirovna questioning these allegations, Tavia said:

"I am mind blown. I have been so confused about the allegation against Trump as a racist - hearing this but never seeing any proof of it - and this clearly shows it's an agenda from the mainstream media. If you have believed this narrative please watch all of this video."

Before taking a stand for Trump, Tavia Hunt raised her voice for "free speech" rights. Besides, last month Tavia also made a controversial political statement in which she accused the Justice Department of the United States of allegedly supporting the voting rights of illegal immigrants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.