IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt recaps cozy dinner date with boyfriend Cody Keith

While Kansas City Chiefs prepared for an upcoming clash against the Carolina Panthers, CEO Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie enjoyed a cozy time with boyfriend Cody Keith in North Carolina.

The couple recently went on a dinner date together, and Chiefs’ heiress shared the beautiful moments from the same on her Instagram profile.

On Friday, Gracie recapped her dinner date at Charlotte with an Instagram post. In the pictures, she can be seen posing alongside Keith in front of a beautiful view of the skyline, filled with skyscrapers. In the caption, Hunt said:

"Thankful (heart emoji) What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving season?"

Cody Keith had a great time at the dinner and poured out his emotions in the comment section of Gracie Hunt's Instagram post.

"I am thankful for you!" Keith wrote. "The endless laughs, the spontaneous adventures and the memories that will last a lifetime."

For their dinner date, the couple twinned in black. Gracie Hunt adorned a black full-body suit, which she paired with a black leather shoulder bag and silver accessories. As for Cody Keith, the former football star styled a red and white striped shirt over a black T-shirt and light brown pants.

Gracie Hunt recapped adorable memories with family from Chiefs vs Bills

Gracie Hunt attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills clash last week, along with her mother Tavia, sister Ava and brother Knobel Hunt. Even though the Chiefs lost to the Bills 21-30, Gracie had a great time cheering for her favorite team alongside her favorite people.

Following the game, Gracie Hunt recapped her visit to the Highmark Stadium with an Instagram post. In it, Gracie shared snippets from the game, along with some adorable family snapshots. In the caption, the Chiefs' heiress wrote:

"KC is heating things up in Buffalo today! Shop the Gracie Hunt x @WEARbyEA mesh panel long sleeve tee now on @Fanatics."

Before recapping her dinner date with Cody Keith, Gracie Hunt shared a glimpse of her 'FaceTime' date with the former NFL star. Gracie was long-distancing with Keith since she was enjoying a luxurious vacation with mother Tavia in Cabo.

