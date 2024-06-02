IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava recaps 'incredible' Super Bowl celebratory trip to the White House

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava recaps 'incredible' Super Bowl celebratory trip to the White House

IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava recaps 'incredible' Super Bowl celebratory trip to the White House

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 02, 2024 15:56 GMT
Ava Hunt shared a glimpse at the Kansas City Chief
Ava Hunt shared a glimpse at the Kansas City Chief's visit to the White House.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl win with a trip to the White House. The team accepted the invitation from President Biden to visit the nation's capital and spent Friday afternoon at the White House. Ava Hunt, the youngest daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, shared photos of the day on Instagram.

She called the day 'an incredible experience' and thanked everyone who was involved in making the day happen.

"Presidential What an incredible experience! Thank you to everyone who helped make yesterday so special!!" Ava Hunt captioned the post.
also-read-trending Trending

Ava Hunt shared photos of the Kansas City's day at the White House, which included a photo alongside her father Clark, mother Tavia and older sister Gracie. She also posted photos of herself inside the White House and another with the Washington Monument behind her.

Ava Hunt&#039;s photos of the trip to the White House (Credits: Ava Hunt&#039;s Instagram.
Ava Hunt's photos of the trip to the White House (Credits: Ava Hunt's Instagram.

Ava Hunt even shared photos of herself alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Additional photos of the Kansas City&#039;s White House visit via Ava Hunt&#039;s Instagram.
Additional photos of the Kansas City's White House visit via Ava Hunt's Instagram.

For the special occasion, Ava Hunt chose a white dress that had a large rose in Kansas City Chiefs red that she paired with white heels.

Ava Hunt's sister, Gracie Hunt also gave a glimpse of the Chiefs' White House visit

Ava Hunt wasn't the only member of her family who documented the Kansas City Chiefs' celebratory visit to the White House. Her older sister, Gracie Hunt, also shared the big day on her Instagram. Ava's glimpse of the day started as she prepared to leave her vacation in California and prepared for a day trip to Washington D.C.

"Bag packed for a little day trip to DC," Gracie Hunt captioned the post.

Gracie Hunt then shared a video of the day from the moment she arrived at the White House, to the team meeting President Biden and then her father, Clark Hunt, giving a short speech in front of the White House.

"Come with me to the White House."

Kansas City gifted their helmet to President Biden and took a team photo with him.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी