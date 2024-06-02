IN PHOTOS: Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's daughter Ava recaps 'incredible' Super Bowl celebratory trip to the White House

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their second consecutive Super Bowl win with a trip to the White House. The team accepted the invitation from President Biden to visit the nation's capital and spent Friday afternoon at the White House. Ava Hunt, the youngest daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, shared photos of the day on Instagram.

She called the day 'an incredible experience' and thanked everyone who was involved in making the day happen.

"Presidential What an incredible experience! Thank you to everyone who helped make yesterday so special!!" Ava Hunt captioned the post.

Ava Hunt shared photos of the Kansas City's day at the White House, which included a photo alongside her father Clark, mother Tavia and older sister Gracie. She also posted photos of herself inside the White House and another with the Washington Monument behind her.

Ava Hunt even shared photos of herself alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

For the special occasion, Ava Hunt chose a white dress that had a large rose in Kansas City Chiefs red that she paired with white heels.

Ava Hunt's sister, Gracie Hunt also gave a glimpse of the Chiefs' White House visit

Ava Hunt wasn't the only member of her family who documented the Kansas City Chiefs' celebratory visit to the White House. Her older sister, Gracie Hunt, also shared the big day on her Instagram. Ava's glimpse of the day started as she prepared to leave her vacation in California and prepared for a day trip to Washington D.C.

"Bag packed for a little day trip to DC," Gracie Hunt captioned the post.

Gracie Hunt then shared a video of the day from the moment she arrived at the White House, to the team meeting President Biden and then her father, Clark Hunt, giving a short speech in front of the White House.

"Come with me to the White House."

Kansas City gifted their helmet to President Biden and took a team photo with him.