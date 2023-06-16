IN PHOTOS: Chiefs’ stunning Super Bowl rings decked with gold mini-Arrowhead Stadium, hundreds of diamonds and rubies

The Kansas City Chiefs finally have their Super Bowl LVII rings, and they contain plenty of tributes and references.

At a private ceremony held at Union Station on Thursday, the defending champions revealed the predominantly gold, white, and red rings, which contain many references to the teams' history:

Designed by Jostens, each ring has a specific number of gemstones that correspond to an important milestone of the franchise. These include:

16 custom-cut rubies comprising the "KC" portion of the team logo, representing the number of division titles that the Chiefs have won, including their early days as the Dallas Texans.

50 diamonds comprising the arrowhead portion of the team logo, representing the number of seasons the Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium. The top of the ring is also modeled after a birds' eye view inside the stadium.

Three Lombardi trophies behind the logo. The bases are composed of 16 baguette diamonds, representing every Chief who scored a touchdown in the regular season.

38 diamonds surrounding the 19-ruby backdrop, representing the number of points the Chiefs scored at Super Bowl LVII. 19+38=57 (LVII) as well.

54 diamonds around the perimeter of the ring, symbolizing the combined deficit the Chiefs overcame in their two runs to the Super Bowl title (10 points thrice and 24 points once).

10 diamonds below "CHIEFS KINGDOM", representing the number of consecutive winning seasons the Chiefs have enjoyed ever since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013, the longest active streak in the league.

The top portion of the ring can also be detached to reveal a golden replica of Arrowhead Stadium, with the following quote from founder Lamar Hunt inscribed along the edges:

'ARROWHEAD STADIUM IS MY FAVORITE PLACE ON EARTH'

Depending on the recipient's tenure with the Chiefs, between one and three Lombardi Trophies are superimposed on the full-color field.

Engraved inside the ring in red is "EDGE", Andy Reid's personal motto. Between it and the scores of the Chiefs' 2022 playoff games is the recipient's signature. The palm side features Lamar Hunt's initials inside a gold football.

What did the Kansas City Chiefs say at the ring-giving ceremony?

Before the rings were distributed, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had contributed to their design, said (per ESPN):

"That's what you work for, was to win the Super Bowl and get those rings. They last a lifetime... they mean the world.

Travis Kelce said of the ceremony (their 2019-20 ring presentation had to be changed because of the pandemic) and the rings:

"I guess it is our first time going through it all, so it's all new to me and it feels right. I think this is the last hurrah, though. I think everybody in this building is kind of ready to go after 2023 here and put this one in the past. But it's going to be cool seeing these rings and reminisce for one more time."

One of the "everybody" Kelce alluded to was former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has left for the Washington Commanders. Bieniemy said of his attendance:

"I wasn't sure if I was going to be here or not because of work, but we got everything done. We got everything finalized, and it was easy to make sure that I was here tonight. And so I'm glad that I'm here to be a part of this, just to have this opportunity to share this moment in time with everybody."

