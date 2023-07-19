In Photos: Christen Harper mesmerizes in gorgeous summer moments

Christen Harper looked back on her summer vacation by posting several pictures on her social media account.

It was yet another successful season for Harper. She won the co-Rookie of the Year award and appeared in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Along with that, she and her fiance, Jared Goff, went on a romantic getaway to Italy.

She thought of compiling all her favorite memories into one and sharing them with her fans. They loved all of her pictures and wanted her to share them individually. Goff also commented on her post:

Harper and Goff will soon get married, as she once shared a TikTok where she went to Los Angeles to find her wedding dress.

She shared that she was in no hurry to find her wedding dress, but the planning part of it was stressful. Also, she found it surreal that she was going to get married.

"It truly just feels, like, weird, almost. I'm like, is this really happening? I just never really saw. I mean, I always saw myself being married and having kids and, like, living that life, but for some reason, I just can never picture my wedding."

Christen also shared that hiring a planner for weddings is the ultimate "cheat code" to keep the stress away.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper play pickleball together

Pickleball became one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation. Hence, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his swimsuit model fiancee, Christen Harper, played one of the most popular games on the Fourth of July.

The couple spent their summer together as they went on a luxurious vacation to Italy. There, the couple enjoyed the beautiful Amalfi Coast and the delicious Italian delicacies.

After that, the two were seen celebrating the Fourth of July out on the West Coast with their friends.

The model was then seen strutting on the Sports Illustrated x Miami Swim runway, wearing a red bikini.

Jared Goff will start his second season with the Lions. When he was first transferred to the team, Christen Harper was not confident about the trade. However, she got around to loving her new home.

