IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper rocks white bikini at friend's exotic bachelorette in Cabo

Christen Harper, the fiancée of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, spent the last few days celebrating a big milestone for a friend. Harper shared photos of her friend and fellow Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin's bachelorette weekend on her Instagram page.

The ladies celebrated in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and spent time on a chartered yacht where they could all be seen wearing white bathing suits. Christen Harper wore a white bikini with white bows tied at the hips.

"Katie's cowgirls 🫶🏻," Harper wrote in the caption.

There is also a photo of Harper posing on the yacht with a cowboy hat and a drink in her hand.

Christen Harper celebrated a friend's bachelorette party this past weekend.

Additional photos of the group having fun on a pier with others and matching baseball hats that said "Katie's Cowgirls" on them.

Katie Austin and Harper made their Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut the same year in 2022. In fact, both were named Sports Illustrated's "Rookie of the Year" that same year.

As for her engagement, Harper reportedly met Jared Goff in 2019 on a dating app, and the two got engaged in 2022. They have yet to announce when they plan to marry.

Christen Harper shares a glimpse at SI Swimsuit issue

Christen Harper has been modeling for Sports Illustrated since 2022, when she was selected in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search as the publication looks for new models each year.

The 2024 edition of the Swimsuit Edition will hit shelves this spring, and news has already broken that Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will make her debut.

Harper, who will make her third appearance in the swimsuit edition, gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her shoot. She shared a short video of herself in a pink bikini posing for the magazine.

"Dominica with @si_swimsuit 💕," Harper wrote.

She is standing on a jetty wearing a strapless pink bikini with sparkling water in the backdrop. By the sound of her caption, it appears that this year's photoshoot took place in the Dominican Republic.