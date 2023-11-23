IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey's fiancé Olivia Culpo recaps Miss Universe 2023 with stunning IG post

It is Thanksgiving time in the NFL, and Christian McCaffrey's San Francisco 49ers are the headline attraction, hosting the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in the nightcap.

In the meantime, his fiancee Olivia Culpo has recapped Miss Universe 2023, which she attended in El Salvador on Instagram.

The following series of images features the winner of the 2012 edition wearing red and black gowns and hanging out with a number of personalities, including eventual pageant winner Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Christian McCaffrey on his musical talent, comparing football to a musical performance

Many defensive coaches fear Christian McCaffrey on the field, and rightfully so - he is quite possibly the best dual-threat running back in the NFL. He boasts its joint-longest scoring streak ever: 17 games, both regular season and playoffs, with at least one touchdown (shared with Lenny Moore).

But off the field, he comes off as a very relaxed and sociable person - and this side of him can be seen in his latest media appearance.

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers rusher visited the B Scar TV Podcast, hosted by his former Stanford teammate Brennan Scarlett. There, he revealed a hidden talent of his - music:

"The piano, music, other things. It's fascinating to me. And I'm not even good. I'm good for people who have never heard people play piano. But I'll like shock people, 'I didn't think you could play.' But my fiancé, she went to Brevard. She's like a world-class cello player. Her mom is in the Boston Pops. She was in the Boston Symphony for 35 years. True music."

McCaffrey also discussed his perspective on playing football, comparing it to being in an orchestra.

"Even with them, I've learned to appreciate classical music because how much goes into it," Christian McCaffrey said. "And the sounds and orchestra. Like, orchestra is so cool because it's the same as football. Everybody has a job. If one person messes up, it messes up the whole sound. Then there's the conductor, who's the coach who brings energy."

He added:

"You can have some of the best players in the world, but if there's a bad conductor, it won't sound good."

The two-time Pro Bowler can be seen in action this Thursday, beginning at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.