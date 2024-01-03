IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo dazzles in $7,500 BVLGARI shoot

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are among the most prominent couples in sports today.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco 49ers running back and the former Miss Universe announced their engagement via a series of monochrome Instagram images. No wedding date has been set so far, but what is known is that it will be held in her home state of Rhode Island.

As 2024 begins and the NFL season reaches its conclusion, Culpo returned to Instagram to share some excerpts from a photoshoot with Bulgari (often stylized as BVLGARI). The shots prominently feature the yellow-gold Serpenti viper necklace that can be purchased for $7,500.

Kyle Shanahan confident in Christian McCaffrey returning for playoffs after Week 18 absence vs. Rams

In a bad news for Christian McCaffrey fans, he will not be playing in the season finale against the in-state rival Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey strained his calf during the team's Week 17 win at the Washington Commanders.

"I didn't just want to go in there and make it any worse. With certain things, you can't be dumb about it," McCaffrey said.

Moreover, with the NFC's top seed and first-round bye already clinched, Kyle Shanahan has opted to rest him.

However, the head coach expects his star dual-threat running back to return in the Divisional Round, as he told reporters on Tuesday:

"We're real confident on that. It was good news. It could have been a lot worse. We're happy that they'll take care of him this week and hopefully he'll start getting to go during our off week."

Despite impending Week 18 absence, Christian McCaffrey tipped to win first-ever rushing title

Even as he rests on the sidelines this coming Sunday, McCaffrey will have one career-first by the time the final horn sounds: the rushing title.

Having already equalled or surpassed multiple NFL records in his first full season as a 49er, he has completely embarrassed his opposition with a league-best 1,459 rushing yards, according to The Athletic's David Lombardi. For context, the next-most prolific rusher is Kyren Williams, who is 315 yards behind.

The sophomore's Rams have already assured themselves of at least second place in the NFC West, but he still has a long-shot chance of stealing the rushing yardage crown. However, it may mean having to temporarily de-emphasize the WR trio of Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua and possibly even tight end Tyler Higbee.