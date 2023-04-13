In Photos: Christian McCaffrey's fiancée Olivia Culpo drops first tropical vacation photos as an engaged couple

Christian McCaffrey and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo finally announced their engagement. One of the most popular couples in the NFL, Culpo and McCaffrey have been together for around four years. Often seen at official events and vacations, the couple announced their engagement via social media.

In a recent vacation post, Olivia Culpo shared some new snaps with her followers, her first post as an engaged person.

"Fiancé," Olivia wrote.

Surrounded by nature, Culpo and Christian McCaffrey posed for some shots as they seemed to continue their offseason vacation.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Most photos seemed to be taken from a distance, making sure to capture the view and the newly engaged couple.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

Furthermore, the San Francisco 49ers star seemed to propose while on their countrywide roadtrip.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

In fact, they wanted to keep the news quiet for a few more days.

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

As of now, there is no additional news about their wedding date or venue.

When did Christian McCaffrey meet Olivia Culpo?

McCaffrey and Culpo have been linked since 2019. Rumors began with McCaffrey liking a few of Culpo's posts, eventually spending more time on vacation. A few months later in July, the 26-year-old and Culpo were spotted vacationing in Mexico together.

The Culpo sister eventually started supporting McCaffrey at games, even wearing his jersey to show support. Over the years, McCaffrey and Culpo have continued to share updates with their followers, spending each anniversy and occasion together.

Christian McCaffrey's choice of engagement ring stole the show

As per Page Six, Culpo's expensive ring was worth around $100 thousand to $200 thousand. The sizeable piece of jewelry from Ring Concierge has a five-to-six-carat oval diamond, surrounded by epaulet side stones in a platinum setting. The band, to top things off, is ultra-thin gold.

Image Credit: Ring Concierge (via Page Six)

Ring Concierge's founder and CEO Nicole Wegman spoke to Page Six about the process involved:“We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia’s trendsetting style while still remaining timeless," she said.

