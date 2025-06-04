In Photos: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shares adorable pregnancy moments from Carolina vacay

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, shared adorable pictures of her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump on social media. The NFL couple is expecting their first child, which they announced in March.

On Tuesday, Olivia Culpo shared a glimpse of her Carolina vacation. She shared several snaps, enjoying the outing with her friends, and also some pictures of the beautiful location she had explored during her vacation. Sharing the post, Culpo wrote:

"Carolina"

In the pictures, Christian McCaffrey's wife grabbed attention in a white bikini. She shared a mirror selfie in the second slide in the post. Culpo posed, hiding her face with a brown cap while showing off her growing baby bump.

She also shared snaps of her enjoying a meal in an olive dress and a snap with her friend in a red gown.

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia, celebrates her 33rd birthday

On May 14, Christian McCaffrey’s wife shared a few pictures celebrating her 33rd birthday. She thanked people for their good wishes and wrote:

"Thank you for the birthday wishes 🤍🤍🤍🤍 33 looks different already 🤭🐣"

Olivia Culpo posed in the pictures in an elegant white dress, pairing it with white shoes. Her dress had beautiful sunflower prints on it.

Meanwhile, last month, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey organized a baby shower for the baby. They have organized the ceremony in Rhode Island, and later on May 8, the former Miss Universe shared a reel of the ceremony on Instagram, writing:

"Baby McCaffrey is already so loved 🤍🤍🤍 Thank you so much @lucioandreozzi and @lisavorce for this unbelievable surprise 🥹 I will never get over this. Endlessly grateful to everyone who made this day so meaningful"

For the baby shower, she posed with her husband in front of a teddy bear made of flowers. Christian McCaffrey was seen in an off-white blazer over a white shirt with matching pants, while Olivia wore a pastel shade gown.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged back in 2023 after dating for a few years. Last June, they tied the knot in Rhode Island.

