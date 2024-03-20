IN PHOTOS: Ciara steps out in Disneyland one-on-one time with youngest son Win Wilson

Ciara took the time to go to Disneyland to spend some one-on-one time with her youngest son, Win Wilson. She posted photos of the two of them having a great time as he looked thrilled to be getting all the attention from his mother.

They are seen getting some popcorn off a cart in one photo and then posing with Spiderman the next. Win Wilson looks thrilled to be holding a giant bunch of white balloons, and Ciara looks glowing hugging her son as he enjoys some candy. The wholesome trip was documented by the singer on her Instagram with the caption,

"1 on 1 with my youngest son Win…We won"

They certainly won as seen by the pictures below.

Win Wilson gets his time at Disneyland after being supplanted as Ciara's youngest baby

Last year, on December 11, 2023, Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their third child together and her fourth overall. Their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, came into this world. The singer documented the special moment on social media.

It also meant that Win Wilson was no longer the baby of the family. The three-year-old, who was supplanted by his sister as the youngest of the Wilson children, was born on July 23, 2020.

Russell Wilson will try to live up to his son's name as he begins career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Even as December 2023 brought happiness to Ciara and Russell Wilson on the personal front, it was a trying time for the then-Denver Broncos quarterback. He was benched for the final two games of last season, which all but solidified his fate with the franchise.

It was a sorry end to a journey that had initially promised so much. When he had signed from the Seattle Seahawks a couple of years ago, the narrative was about a Super Bowl-winning quarterback coming to win another championship. Instead, in the two years he was there, he neither had a winning season nor did he make it to the playoffs.

For someone who named his son Win Wilson, taking so many defeats would have been hard. The reputational damage he suffered in the aftermath would have been even more bruising.

But now he gets a fresh start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Working with a stable franchise with a winning culture, he has no excuse to fail now. And he knows that he must succeed because if he does not, a younger quarterback in Justin Fields is waiting in the wings.