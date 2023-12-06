IN PHOTOS: Ciara Wilson joins in celebrating late Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka's 7th birthday

Russell Wilson may have lost his latest game, but his wife Ciara had another milestone to celebrate two days later.

On Tuesday, Bianka, the daughter of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, turned seven years old. The R&B star was present for the occasion and shared her experiences on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy birthday, BB! We love you so much, princess! You light up every room you walk in! The big 7! (heart and cake emojis)," she wrote.

"I love you so much, sunshine BB (hand heart emoji)"

Ciara with Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka

Coincidentally, Tuesday also marked 17 years since she released Evolution, her first #1 album.

Mark Schlereth condemns Russell Wilson's "awful" play during loss at Texans

Meanwhile, as Ciara is happily anticipating her fourth child, Russell Wilson is facing strong criticism.

After a 1-5 start, the Denver Broncos shocked detractors by going on a five-win streak, including against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. But last Sunday, they fell back down to Earth in a 17-22 loss at the Houston Texans.

One major reason: their quarterback was intercepted thrice. Legendary former guard Mark Schlereth had strong words for such a performance on his 104.3 The Fan podcast with Mike Evans.

“It just was bad. It was awful," Evans said.

He also refuted comparisons to a certain former quarterback:

“It’s Tim Tebow-esque when you talk about 55 minutes of dreck, and we’re gonna praise you for the five minutes of play at the end of the game? You’re the one that started the inferno. If you start the fire and you finally douse the ashes with water, you’re not the hero for putting the fire out."

Another more specific criticism came on a fourth-down play in the second quarter. There, Wilson opted to run with the ball even though Jerry Jeudy was uncovered downfield. Four plays later, the Broncos were forced to settle for a Wil Lutz field goal, leaving them 3-13 behind.

Schlereth was completely baffled at such decision-making:

“On that fourth down and one, he is completely protected on play pass. He is dropping at about 11 yards deep. There is literally no one within seven yards of him. And they’re running a deep double cross.

Breaking down the play further, he stated what Wilson could and should have done instead.

"Courtland (Sutton) is coming from the left side, and Jerry’s coming right under him, and they’re going to cross at about 14 yards. The safety on Courtland’s side jumps Courtland and runs with him. And Jerry Jeudy comes right underneath it... Jerry Jeudy was wide open, and anybody in America who’s ever thrown a football would have thrown a touchdown there.”

The former Seattle Seahawk would not find the endzone until the third quarter. He finished with one passing and rushing touchdown each.