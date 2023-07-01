IN PHOTOS: Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch, wife Maddy announce first pregnancy 

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and his wife Maddy shared a piece of joyous news with their fans.

Vander Esch and Maddy uploaded a searies of pictures on their official Instagram accounts. In the pictures, the couple posed with a sonogram with a wooden board saying:

"We are excited to announce baby Vander Esch. Due January 2024."

The couple shared kisses. Leighton Vander Esch wore a light white button down shirt paired with a classic blue jeans, while his wife wore a white, see-through, flowy gown with patches. Beside the wooden board, on which the positive news was written, was a pair of tiny boots.

When fans came across the post, they wrote their congratulatory messages for the expecting couple.

Leighton Vander Esch and his wife Maddy met while they were both attending Boise State University in Idaho. They met through mutual friends and quickly formed a connection. Their relationship grew over time, and they eventually got married.

Vander Esch has been playing professionally with the Cowboys — who drafted him as the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — for five years now. During his short career, the 27-year-old has managed to bag a Pro Bowl, second team All-Pro and an All-Rookie selections.

While he is making a mark in the world of NFL, his lifepartner was also an athlete, who played basketball during her college days as a guard. Along with being a basketball player, Madalynn is also a rodeo.

Leighton Vander Esch's wife is a professional rodeo

Fans love WAGs who are multi-faceted and are not afraid to show their bold and fierce side. Maddy is a professional rodeo and often proudly calls herself a "horse girl."

It is a sport where talented men and women ride horses and show their awesome skills for a set amount of time. She also enjoys hunting and shares her hunting experiences with her fans on Instagram.

Maddy's online following grew an impresive amount after her relationship with Vander Esch became public. The couple resides in Dallas where they live with their fur babies, Thor and Scout.

