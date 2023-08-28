IN PHOTOS: Cowboys legend Troy Aikman sends birthday message on daughter Jordan's 22nd birthday  

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman typically keeps his family life private. Although he doesn't share much on social media, he did so on a very special occasion over the weekend.

Aikman sent out a touching birthday message for his daughter Jordan, who turned 22. Jordan's Super Bowl-winning father took to Instagram to celebrate her big day, writing in the caption:

"Happy 22nd birthday, Jordan! You radiate beauty, kindness, and intelligence. As you enter your senior year at Washington and Lee University, I'm amazed by your independence and motivation. Here's to the incredible journey ahead! Love always, Dad."

Aikman then added a series of photos on Instagram, showing Jordan throughout her childhood.

Troy Aikman shared a birthday post for his daughter Jordan, including photos of her through the years.

Jordan is the oldest of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback's two daughters from ex-wife Rhonda Worthey.

Troy Aikman signs endorsement deal with Choctaw Casino

Aikman recently signed a four-year endorsement deal with Choctaw Casino & Resort in Oklahoma. Aikman, along with his former Cowboys teammate Darren Woodson and former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, signed a multi-million dollar deal to promote the business that is hoping to get the attention of the Dallas metro area. The three will debut in a commercial for the Oklahoma-based casino.

Choctaw is an official sponsor of Dallas sports and is using the opportunity to showcase three of the city's biggest athletes to promote the resort.

The Dallas Morning News was on location for the commercial and got a glimpse of the promotion in the making. According to the newspaper, the three former athletes were seen playing blackjack and having a good time at the resort and casino, showing the many amenities the place has beyond gambling.

Although many would have guessed that this promotion has something to do with sports gambling, this isn't the case. Sports gambling is still prohibited in both Texas and Oklahoma. However, this multi-year campaign will draw the attention of Texas residents to the resort.

If and when sports gambling is legalized in Oklahoma, the campaign with Troy Aikman, Darren Woodson and Ivan Rodriguez will have already helped bring attention to the casino.

