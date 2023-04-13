IN PHOTOS: Cowboys star Trevon Diggs shows off stunning back tattoo, follows Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Trevon Diggs has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. In the last two seasons, he was selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls. The Alabama alum also became a First Team All-Pro in 2021 after leading the league in interceptions (11).

In 2023, he will be playing the final year of his four-year, $6.32 million contract. Thanks to a proven performance uptick, he will earn a base salary of $4.304 million.

Diggs’ interception count dropped from 11 to three last season. He also has 14 passes defended and one fumble recovery. An extension is up in the air, but his career-high 59 tackles last season may give him some leverage. He has decided to get a back tattoo before he reports for off-season duty for the Dallas Cowboys.

Renowned tattoo artist Andres Ortega shared a photo of the tattoo he made on Trevon Diggs under his luxury ink brand Onder Ink.

The Arizona-based artist completed a composite tattoo featuring images of an astronaut, a woman with a mask, Batman, the Joker and Jesus Christ. There’s also a reference to Jesus’ crucifixion, which Christians often commemorate on Good Friday.

Trevon Diggs follows other Cowboys players in getting a tattoo from Ortega

Trevon Diggs got his tattoo two weeks after Ortega posted a photo of Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s leg tattoo.

The design features cartoon characters Spongebob Squarepants, Scooby-Doo, The Rugrats, The Fairly Oddparents, Spider-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dragon Ball Z, among others. The artwork also has references to Tom and Jerry, Johnny Bravo and the Cartoon Network logo.

Pollard signed the $10.09 million franchise tag offered by the Cowboys. He will play a bigger role on offense after the team released Ezekiel Elliott. Meanwhile, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also got inked by Ortega.

His tattoo features the words “My story isn’t over,” together with images of the Interstate 45 road sign, a crucifix and the late Kobe Bryant.

Lamb is coming off his best season as a pro, finishing with 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He received a Pro Bowl and a Second Team All-Pro nod for his performance. Like Diggs, he will also be playing the final year of his rookie contract in 2023.

Ortega also did Dak Prescott’s leg tattoo.

The masterpiece includes images of the mythical creature Pegasus, king and ace of spades playing cards, Daffy Duck, the Dallas skyline, and the word “faith.” Prescott won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award due to his contributions to the Dallas community.

Other NFL players inked by Ortega

Ortega’s clientele isn’t limited to Dallas Cowboys players. He also made Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise Brown’s leg tattoo.

Here’s the arm tattoo he did on Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

He also did the ink on Chase’s teammate, Tee Higgins.

Here’s his artwork on Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley.

Here’s the one he did on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Trevon Diggs' fellow defensive back Damar Hamlin also dropped by Ortega's studio to get inked.

