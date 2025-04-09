IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott, fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos host grand gender reveal party for second pregnancy

Back in December, Dak Prescott announced that Sarah Jane Ramos was pregnant with their second child. Now, everyone knows what Mary Jane Rose's sibling will be.
On Tuesday, the fiancee of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback took to Instagram to post a series of images from their baby shower. The colors used in the occasion - mainly shades of pink - only bolstered the confirmation that they would welcome a baby girl:
"Couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful baby shower celebrating our girl 🧡💛"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Prescott himself reacted on his Instagram Stories:
"(And) there's another girl coming (smiling and heart emojis)"
This daughter is due on May 22, 2025, as they confirmed in an interview with SI Swimsuit. They also revealed that she would bear the middle name Rayne, in honor of Prescott's late mother.
Insider reveals details behind Dak Prescott's "Slim Reaper" weight loss
Dak Prescott may already be having a promising personal rebound in 2025. He is recovering from his Achilles injury smoothly, he is about to welcome a second child with his future wife, and he appears to be in the best physical shape of his life.
That last part might have been somewhat exaggerated, however. In a workout video posted to Instagram Stories, tight end Jake Ferguson claimed that his quarterback and teammate had become "Slim Reap(er)" after losing 50 lbs:
"Lookin' like a young 4!"
Prescott himself responded:
"Slimothy, that's me (cry-laughing emoji)"
However, Mike Fisher, a Cowboys reporter for Athlon Sports, has debunked the notion as "all fake" - meaning that the weight loss was not to the extent of being "like" the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, who usually hovers at anywhere between 200 and 205 lbs:
"At different times in his career, Prescott has measured in at 6-2... and sometimes at as much as 238 pounds and sometimes at as light as 229. Indeed, at one point last year, 229 was the number. (His) weigh-in number at this moment, according to a source here inside The Star, is 226. So ... as of today, he's lost 3 pounds. Not 30."
Being one of seven teams with a new head coach, the Cowboys began spring training on Monday.
What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft