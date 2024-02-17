IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott poses with Sarah Jane for wholesome pregnancy shoot as baby's due date nears

The 2023–24 season may not have ended the way Dak Prescott wanted but he will soon add another role to his resume. His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, is due with the couple's first child. She took to her Instagram page and shared some intimate moments with the quarterback and the baby.

The post showed Prescott holding onto Ramos's baby bump in several of the pictures from the photoshoot. Last November, the couple announced that they were having a baby girl, as Ramos is currently 38 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Prescott and Ramos also shared some kisses in a couple of the photos, with the baby bump on full display.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were first linked together in September 2023, after the Dallas Cowboys defeated their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, to open the 2023 NFL season.

Ramos even gave her over 73K followers on Instagram a glimpse into their romantic relationship when she posted a picture of them enjoying a meal for her 30th birthday in November.

The Cowboys star talked about fatherhood with Patrick Walker, a staff writer for the Cowboys team website:

"I actually wanted a girl. Part of it, I think, was to not get too excited for a boy but, no, I do want a girl. I'm blessed and thankful. Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me so just being able to raise a little girl, I'm excited for all of the challenges."

Where is Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, from?

According to her X (Twitter) account, she was raised in Tampa Bay, Florida, and attended Florida State University. Ramos graduated with degrees in criminalistics and criminal science.

Ramos started a career in hospitality as a bartender at Marriott Hotels upon graduating before transitioning into becoming a wine specialist.

In October 2017, she started working as an on-premise sales consultant at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Ramos rejoined the organization as an on-premise area manager in August 2021.