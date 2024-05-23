  • NFL
  In Photos: Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane shares heartfelt note after family photoshoot with daughter MJ Rose

In Photos: Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane shares heartfelt note after family photoshoot with daughter MJ Rose

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 23, 2024 00:39 GMT
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane shares heartfelt note after family photoshoot with daughter MJ Rose

Parents to a three-month-old baby, MJ Rose, Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane cannot get enough of their daughter. The NFL couple continues to fawn over their baby, sharing their love with millions of followers online.

In an Instagram post, Jane shared images from what seemed like a professional photoshoot with the baby.

The shoot captured photos of them as a family, including multiple snaps with either Dak Prescott or Sarah with their daughter.

"Forever walking with my heart outside of my body," Sarah Jane captioned the post.

The Dallas Cowboys QB commented on the same, referring to MJ and Sarah as his 'hearts.'

Dak Prescott commented on Sarah Jane&#039;s IG post (From: @sarahjane Instagram)
Dak Prescott commented on Sarah Jane's IG post (From: @sarahjane Instagram)

Earlier this week, the family got together for Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation gala. The event hosted hundreds of people, raising money for mental health research, cancer research and suicide prevention, among other things.

Sarah Jane was beyond proud of Prescott's work.

"What a beautiful evening filled with so much positivity and hope. Thank you to [Dak Prescott] for the continuous GOOD you do in this world and your endless desire to fight for what you believe in. 😘 I think I can speak for everyone when I say this night exceeded its expectations! We are blessed," Jane wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott's daughter MJ Rose was born in February

In November 2023, Prescott and Sarah Jane announced their pregnancy via Instagram. The announcement shocked some fans who weren't expecting the news. The baby was born in February.

The NFL couple kept MJ's face private for some time. In March, Jane shared pictures of the baby on IG and penned a sweet note for their daughter.

"Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️."

With the NFL offseason picking up, fans can expect more posts and updates from Dak Prescott's family.

