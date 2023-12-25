IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane welcomes holidays in family photoshoot

It is the festive season, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his partner, Sarah Jane, are enjoying the festivities. Despite Dallas losing to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve, Prescott's holiday spirit wasn't dampened.

With the holiday season in full swing, many NFL players are either playing in their Week 16 games or have already done so. Most are relaxing and enjoying with their family and friends.

Prescott and Jane, who expect a child next year, will celebrate their last Christmas without a little bundle of joy. But they have their dogs to shower with love this festive season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sarah Jane and Dak in Christmas spirit

Animal lovers, this picture of Prescott and Jane posing for a photo with their four dogs in front of their Christmas tree for you.

Dak and Sarah pose for a photo. All photos via sarahjane/Instagram.

Dak and Sarah are enjoying their time together.

The couple seems to be enjoying the holiday season and will look forward to the new adventures they will have.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys again fail on the road

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins

Dallas' loss to the Miami Dolphins now marks back-to-back losses to quality opponents on the road for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. The beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills was brutal, and the loss to Miami on a last-second field goal will hurt just as much.

The Cowboys now drop to 10-5 on the season and face the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium next as they will look to bounce back.

Dallas is a different team on the road compared to at home. The Cowboys could be on the road for the playoffs, as they have now lost two games in a row. This isn't ideal, given their poor road record this year (3-5).

But for now, Prescott and the Cowboys will enjoy their festive season activities, and attention will be given to Detroit in a couple of days.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.