IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson, girlfriend Jilly Anais turn heads at Snoop Dogg's lavish 'The Underdoggs' premiere

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrated Snoop Dogg's newest film, "The Underdoggs." The couple walked the purple carpet of the movie's premiere on Tuesday night ahead of its official release on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26.

In photos posted to Anais' Instagram stories, the couple arrived walking hand in hand, and each opted for their own matching set. Anais had on white pants with a matching cropped blazer. As for Deshaun Watson, he chose a burgundy/maroon shade for his matching pants and jacket.

Anais and Watson were at the premiere of Snoop Dogg's latest film.

She added another photo on her Instagram stories alongside the Cleveland Browns quarterback seated in the theater before the film began.

The comedic, rated-R movie is based on the rapper's well-known Snoop Youth Football League, which he founded in 2005. The film also features the Long Beach Poly High School, his alma mater, and a school he frequently gives back to.

Jilly Anais enjoyed a 'staycation' with friends

Jilly Anais spends most of the NFL season in Cleveland, Ohio, supporting her longtime boyfriend, Deshaun Watson. However, her home base is in Los Angeles, California, where she spends a lot of time working on her singing and modeling careers. She shares her life as an influencer on Instagram daily as well.

Recently, though, she hung out with her friends on a little getaway not far from her home in Los Angeles. Jilly Anais and friends spent a few days at the luxury hideaway Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

She documented the trip with photos posted to her Instagram stories.

Jilly Anais at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria.

Her trip included craft cocktails, martinis and sushi as she and her friends enjoyed the beautiful weather that southern California offers. Just after the trip to Beverly Hills, Anais shared photos on Instagram of her on a private plane.

It wasn't all as glamorous as it appeared, though, as she showed the Popeye's order they brought along for the flight.