IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais celebrates 28th birthday with stunning photoshoot

Jilly Anais is much more than just the girlfriend of Deshaun Watson as she is a musician and a YouTuber. She has quite the following on Instagram, with over 2.5 million followers. Speaking of Instagram, Anais posted photos on her page celebrating the New Year and her birthday.

She was born on January 2 but decided to get a jumpstart on the first day of 2024. Watson also made an appearance in the photoshoot.

Anais on the New Year (@jillyanais//Instagram)

The singer did a beach photoshoot in December 2023, which has over 290K likes on Instagram. She has shared photos from her attendance at Cleveland Browns games this season to watch her boyfriend. Fans can also see her on YouTube as the channel has over 540K subscribers with videos of her life.

Jilly Anais is from Houston, Texas, and grew up with her little brother. She won the Miss Teen Houston award in 2011 before heading to Los Angeles three years later. Her music career began almost a decade ago and her song, “Like That,” came out last March.

The 28-year-old toured with singer and actor Nick Cannon in 2023 and she dated NBA point guard Dejounte Murray until 2018. A year later, she met the Browns quarterback and entered into a relationship.

Why Jilly Anais is Deshaun Watson's No. 1 supporter

She has been the quarterback's biggest supporter as Deshaun Watson did not have the 2023 season he expected. The Cleveland Browns star started just six games for the team as he had season-ending surgery on his fractured right shoulder. He signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal in March 2022.

Jilly Anais stood by Watson's side when he faced allegations of sexual harassment from more than 20 women. This stemmed from his time with the Houston Texans that began in March 2021. He would serve an 11-game suspension and fined $5 million before starting Cleveland's final six games in the 2022 season.