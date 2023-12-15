IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais channels 'Malibu Barbie'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais recently shared some new modeling photos. Anais, who is also a singer and social media influencer, did a photo shoot in Malibu and is apparently expressing her "Barbie side."

The photos posted to her Instagram account show her near the beach wearing a black mini dress, adorned with crosses and some stylish sunglasses. This Barbie inspired shoot comes on the heels of the popular feature film that was released in theaters this past summer. That movie has everyone, of all ages, channeling their inner Barbie.

Photos from Jilly Anais' latest modeling shoot.

In another photo, she posed in front of a Volkswagen van, and was lowering her sunglasses in another.

"Malibu Barbie"

The singer and model didn't give any further information about the beach and the Barbie-inspired photo shoot or even who took the photos. It does appear the former Miss Teen Houston enjoyed being in her 'Barbie era'.

Jilly Anais credits Deshaun Watson for support in music journey

Anais and Deshaun Watson have been together since 2019. While the Cleveland Browns quarterback has made headlines for accusations made against him by massage therapists, she has stood by his side. He is now showing her support through her career endeavors.

Jilly Anais' journey in the music industry was recently documented on Nick Cannon's hit VH1 show 'Future Superstars'. Cannon mentors up-and-coming musicians and helps in any way he can to get them recognition.

In a clip from the show, she gave credit to Watson for encouraging her to release her original song a few years ago. She was uncertain of the genre, but he encouraged her that it would be a hit.

"It was such an r&b, s*xy, growing up woman song that I created that I didn't even know I was capable of because I stepped into this new phase of my life, and I had somebody who supports me say, 'Go take that', and 'Go do it'. Because why not?"

Anais also continues to support Watson and his team even after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The couple were documented attending a recent Browns game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.