IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais dials up beachwear aesthetic in Dior ensemble

After watching her boyfriend, Deshaun Watson, and the Browns play against the Carolina Panthers, Jilly Anais decided that it was time to bring out her most stylish bikini set.

On October 1st, the Cleveland Browns played against the Panthers and were unable to score a win. Though the starting quarterback's girlfriend was seen attending the game, she did not post anything.

Her new post, despite not being a celebratory one, has the fitness enthusiast flaunting a Dior ensemble.

Anais wore a bikini set with lounge pants and also paired it with a Christian Dio bucket hat. The social media influencer looked happy and posed for several snaps. In one of the pictures, she could be seen munching on a burger and enjoying seasoned fries. The caption of her post was:

"Christian Dior, just for the aesthetics."

Jilly is known for flaunting her style on the sidelines. Before losing against the Panthers, she attended the Browns vs. Titans game. There, Watson's girlfriend was clad in Gucci pieces.

It will be interesting to see which outfit she will don when she attends the next game of the Browns.

Deshaun Watson vs. the Panthers: How did he play?

In the face-off against the Panthers, Deshaun Watson faced a challenging day on the field, marked by a performance that didn't meet his usual standards. Connecting on 21 passes out of 33 for a total of 160 yards, Watson encountered relentless pressure, enduring six sacks throughout the game.

This pressure was reflected in his passer rating, which culminated at 75.3. While he displayed his versatility by securing a rushing touchdown, the game saw a series of missteps, preventing him from orchestrating enough pivotal plays to secure a victory.

However, Deshaun Watson will be aiming for a resounding comeback in the upcoming showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The setback against the Panthers served as motivation, compelling Watson to evolve and rise to the occasion in the subsequent game.