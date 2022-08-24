IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend Jilly Anais goes wild celebrating Browns QB's performance at preseason game

Deshaun Watson will officially begin his 11-game suspension at the end of training camp, which will keep him away from the Cleveland Browns for most of the 2022 NFL season. In the meantime, he will spend time with his team and get the support of his girlfriend, Jilly Anais.

Anais recently posted stories to her Instagram account. She and a group of friends were in a suite at FirstEnergy Stadium this past weekend. They watched as the Cleveland Browns faced the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game.

Anais posted a video of her and the rest of the group toasting their glasses and yelling, "Cheers, ladies."

Jilly Anais toasting with her friends at the Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game (via Jilly Anais' Instagram Stories)

She also posted other selfies from the suite during the game. This isn't the first time that Anais has been seen supporting her boyfriend this summer. She was also seen on the sidelines during training camp practice, cheering for the quarterback. Anais has been in the stands, rooting for the Cleveland Browns' quarterback since last year, when the allegations first came to light.

Jilly Anais celebrating with friends (via Jilly Anais' Instagram Stories)

Watson's suspension will officially begin on August 30, 2022, after the team's third and final preseason game. There is no word yet on whether he will make an appearance in the final game of the summer or not.

His disciplinary action from the National Football League will then officially begin. He will then be prohibited from entering the Browns' facilities until October 10. At that point, the quarterback will be allowed to do light practices and meetings with the team, but full participation won't be allowed until November 14, 2022, which will give him and the team two weeks to prepare for his season debut in Week 13.

Who is Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais?

Jilly Anais (from her Instagram page, photo by Cassidy Sparrow)

Since the allegations against Deshaun Watson have made headlines and sparked conversation, his girlfriend Jilly Anais has continued to stand by him, showing that she supports his declarations of innocence. But many still don't know much about Anais.

A former Miss Houston, Jilly Anais is a model, singer, and social media influencer with over two million followers on Instagram. According to past interviews, the two have been dating since 2019, when the quarterback was still playing for the Houston Texans.

Anais' singing career led her to a recent appearance on MTV's "Jam Session." Her pop career can be followed on YouTube, where her videos have millions of views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe