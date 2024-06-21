  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais shows off $13,000 Birkin 

IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais shows off $13,000 Birkin 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 21, 2024 17:40 GMT
&quot;BMF&quot; Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere
Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais shared social media post of her Birkin bag.

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais shares her daily lifestyle on Instagram. She shares events that she and the Cleveland Browns quarterback attend, outfit details, nutrition and workouts for her followers. This week, Anais dedicated an Instagram post to her Birkin handbag.

Anais shared a carousel of photos of herself having an impromptu photo shoot with her orange Hermes Birkin handbag.

also-read-trending Trending

According to the fashion website, "Jane Finds", the "Hermes Birkin 35 Orange Clemence Palladium Hardware" handbag retails for $12,995.00. In the photos, Anais posed in a mirror selfie and then inside her car while wearing coordinating orange slippers to go with the bag and the interior of the vehicle.

Jilly Anais shows off her Birkin bag. (Photos via Anais&#039; IG)
Jilly Anais shows off her Birkin bag. (Photos via Anais' IG)

She also showed the bag at dinner, as it was positioned in the same frame as her meal and glass of wine.

Anais posted several photos of herself and the Birkin bag on her Instagram.
Anais posted several photos of herself and the Birkin bag on her Instagram.

Anais paired the orange Hermes Birkin bag with a short-sleeved black Chanel shirt and matching Chanel belt as well as jeans.

Jilly Anais called life with Deshaun Watson a 'dream'

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson have been together since 2019 and have supported each other in their career endeavors. Anais attends NFL games to show her support for Watson and the quarterback recently attended her debut at Miami Swim Week with Sports Illustrated.

Jilly Anais shared photos of the experience, with an image of the couple posing with the Sports Illustrated backdrop behind them. In the caption, she called their life together "a dream."

"Me & you are exactly what we seem, this life is a dream!"

In the post, she also added a meme. It was a scene from the film "Finding Nemo," showing what the Cleveland Browns quarterback's support meant to her. The post from early June has over 725,000 likes. Fans referred to Anais and Watson as a power couple for their individual success and support for each other.

