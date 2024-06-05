  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais captures 'dream' life with supportive QB after SI Swimsuit runway debut

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais captures 'dream' life with supportive QB after SI Swimsuit runway debut

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 05, 2024 22:30 GMT
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais captures 'dream' life with supportive QB after SI Swimsuit runway debut (Credits: @jillyanais Instagram)

Deshaun Watson showed up in style to support Jilly Anais at her Sports Illustrated event in Miami. Anais, who walked the runway for the brand during Miami Swim Week, wasn't shy about expressing her excitement.

In a post on Instagram, Anais shared a snap with Watson, referring to him as her supportive boyfriend.

Often active on social media, Anais usually keeps her fans updated about her relationship and personal life.

also-read-trending Trending

The couple smiled for the camera, Jilly adding a small Nemo clip to compare it to Watson.

"Me & you are exactly what we seem, this life is a dream! ✨ @si_swimsuit," Anais wrote.

During the event, Deshaun Watson was cheering for Anais, sharing a few clips on Instagram for the same. Anais, of course, was happy to have her family supporting her in Miami.

Fans loved the snap Anais shared, many referring to the two as a 'power couple'.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami (From: @jillyannais IG)
Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami (From: @jillyannais IG)
"That's what I'm talkbout Queen! Proud of you Luv!!!! SUPERMODEL," Watson wrote in one story.

For another outfit, Watson added:

"SUPERMODEL VIBES!! Keep stepping Queen!"

Anais' family (including her brother and mother) were also present at the event.

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson traveled to Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr FC's game

Complete with events and luxurious trips, Anais and Watson have been making the most of their NFL offseason.

Last month, the couple traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend Al-Nassr FC's game in the Saudi Pro League. Anais shares multiple photos and moments from the trip, making sure to capture the fun they had in the Middle East.

Decked in luxury items, the NFL star also tried on a keffiyeh.

The couple has continued to support each other in difficult times, with Anais turning into a cheerleader during the NFL season. During the 2023 NFL season, Anais spoke in Watson's favor, asking people to respect the QB on the field.

