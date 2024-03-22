IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais rocks $16,900 Louis Vuitton outfit at luxury brand's Texas show

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is making the most of the NFL offseason. With a YouTube channel, music, and a substantial social media following of her own, Jilly has a significantly packed schedule.

This month, Anais headed to Houston for Louis Vuitton's stunning fashion show. The highlight, of course, was Anais' LV outfit.

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais at Louis Vuitton's fashion show in Texas

Thanking those who invited her, Jilly wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you @louisvuitton for having me at your incredible fashion show! Grateful to my fashion sister @ruchikhan , you just get me. 👯‍♀️"

Anais' outfit was mostly Louis Vuitton, coming together like the perfect co-ord set.

She seemed to be wearing LV's Double Fastening Damier Denim Jacket, which retails for $5,306 on their website, and Damier Carpenter Jeans, worth $1,890. The white sandals, however, looked like EGO heels, which sell for $70 on Poshmark.

Save for her expensive jewelry, Anais' most expensive item was probably her purse: LV's Camera Box Monogram Beige, worth $9,650.

Often accompanying Deshaun Watson to NFL games, Anais is known to be impeccably dressed while sharing her detailed looks via Instagram.

A few days ago, Anais was seen during a fun night out, showing off a stunning yellow Hermes Verso Birkin that sells for $35,775.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais jetted off to Italy for an offseason vacay

In February, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson took a short vacation to Italy. Posing at different locations, the couple gave fans a small glimpse into their holiday. Anais shared shots of them in Rome, posing with a $350,000 Ferrari 296 GTB sports car.

"Motor in the back with the trunk in the front!" Anais wrote in the caption.

Anais has always stood by Watson, often defending the QB and his game. Though the Browns QB has constantly been called out for his performance, Anais often takes to IG to voice her opinion:

Image Credit; Deshaun's girlfriend Jilly Anais' IG account

"That's my quarterback, Respect him! You see the score! Touchdown after touchdown! We gone talk about shi* that's fashoooo," Anais wrote in her story.

Watson will be hoping to bounce back hard in the 2024 season, and the pressure is building on him to do so.