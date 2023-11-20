IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais steps it up for glamorous night out

Deshaun Watson might be limited in what he can do as he recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury, but his girlfriend Jilly Anais is not. Taking to Instagram, the quarterback's girlfriend posed for about half a dozen photos before heading out to a social event.

Deshaun Watson's final 2023 stats

With the quarterback's season over, fans and pundits are finalizing their judgments about Watson's performance in 2023. Put simply, his performance was eerily close to what he did in 2022. Most fans wanted better from the quarterback and instead got the same performance.

In 2022, Watson threw for seven touchdowns, five interceptions, and completed 58.2% of his throws. This year, he threw for seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and completed 61.4% of his throws. In both years for two different reasons, he played in six games.

His record was 5-1 this year, which leaves some hope for fans next year, assuming he can stay healthy next season. However, the Browns defense ranks first in the league in yards per game and passing yards per game.

In 2022, the defense ranked 14th and fifth in those categories, respectively.

Deshaun Watson vs Baker Mayfield

Of course, a look at what Baker Mayfield has accomplished also serves as a bad look for Watson. This season, Mayfield has thrown for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 64.6% of his passes. Mayfield was the Browns' former quarterback whom the team had moved on from to pave the way for Watson.

Granted, Browns fans might argue the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-6 and boasting a much worse winning percentage than Watson. However, the difference for both quarterbacks is the defense.

The Cleveland Browns defense is ranked at the top of the league in multiple metrics while the Buccaneers defense ranks 26th in yards allowed per game and 31st in passing yards allowed.

At this point, the Mayfield camp has a strong argument that even if Watson was winning more games, it wasn't the result of his arm. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers' four wins are exclusively the result of Mayfield's arm.

Will Deshaun Watson give the Browns a fully productive season in 2024?