IN PHOTOS: Erin Andrews cherishes her bond with girl pal Charissa Thompson on Fox Sports Analyst's 42nd birthday

Erin Andrews gave a shoutout to her longtime friend and co-host Charissa Thompson on her 42nd birthday. She shared a photo of the two on Instagram Stories. Thompson wore a black two-piece formal dress, while Andrews stood beside her in a green dress, holding a football. She kept the message short, writing,

“Happy birthday.”

The two have worked together for years. Andrews joined Fox Sports in 2012 after leaving ESPN. She became the first host of Fox College Football's studio show. She also joined Fox NFL Sunday and covered major events like the World Series, NFL Playoffs and Daytona 500. In 2014, she became the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s top NFL team. Outside of football, she co-hosted Dancing with the Stars from 2014 to 2020 and hosted the CMT Music Awards twice.

Thompson has had a busy career, too. She co-hosts the Calm Down podcast with Andrews since 2021. She also worked on Extra, hosted Ultimate Beastmaster on Netflix and appeared in boxing broadcasts. Off camera, she appears in ads for her dad’s car dealership.

In Nov. 2023, Thompson came under fire after saying she sometimes made up sideline reports. She later said she “used the wrong words” and didn’t make up quotes from players or coaches. Still, many in the industry criticized her for crossing ethical lines.

Andrews and Thompson have stayed close despite public and professional ups and downs. Their birthday post shows the bond still runs strong.

Erin Andrews backs Travis Kelce for post-NFL broadcasting role

NFL reporter Erin Andrews addressed Travis Kelce’s future beyond football, offering strong support for his potential move into broadcasting. Speaking on “Missin Curfew” with Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall, Andrews named Kelce as someone well-suited for media work after retirement. She noted his presence and communication skills, stating,

“I think Travis Kelce—I mean Kelce—will do. Jason does a great job. I think Travis will do a great job when he’s ready.”

Andrews, who’s worked closely with Kelce through multiple seasons, spoke from experience. She referenced past conversations where players showed natural media ability and included Kelce in that group. Her comments come amid public speculation about Kelce’s personal life and relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

In an episode of her “Calm Down” podcast, Erin Andrews shared a private moment with Kelce after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss, calling it a moment of honest respect. Her support, grounded in years of coverage, highlights a professional endorsement, not a personal statement, about his career path after football.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

