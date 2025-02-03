On Monday, San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner shared an Instagram post about his unforgettable 2025 Pro Bowl experience. This was his fourth selection.

He shared fun moments with his 49ers teammates and his wife, Sydney Hightower. One picture showed him in action on the field. He was wearing his red jersey with the number 54, black shorts and bright orange shoes.

Another photo featured Warner with teammates Nick Bosa (No. 97) and Kyle Juszczyk (No. 44) wearing the Niners' red jerseys.

Warner also posed with his wife, Sydney.

IN PHOTOS: Fred Warner recaps 4th Pro Bowl experience with fellow Niners

Sydney is a former contestant on the 24th season of The Bachelor. She and Fred got engaged in May 2021 and tied the knot on June 25, 2022, in a ceremony in Vista, California.

In March last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Beau Anthony.

This year, Warner’s Pro Bowl performance was one to remember. He stood out at the Pro Bowl in different skills events, especially in a trivia challenge where he helped his NFC teammates win extra time. His performance played a key part in the NFC’s big win.

The last time Fred Warner participated in the Pro Bowl was in 2023. Before that, he earned his selection in 2020 and 2022.

Fred Warner shared an emotional message after 49ers' elimination from playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Dec. 22. This happened before their game against the Miami Dolphins even began.

It was due to wins by the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams, which made it mathematically impossible for the 49ers to secure a playoff spot.

It was a tough end to the season for the defending NFC champions.

Looking back at this, San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner penned a beautiful message on Instagram.

"7 years in and still feels like the first. Constantly reminded of how special this game and this life is. Why I do it and who I do it for/with make even the toughest times all worth it. We’ll be back," he wrote.

Warner made his NFL debut in 2018 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

