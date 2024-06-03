IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire captures picturesque Florida vacation

George Kittle and his wife Claire have traveled quite a bit this offseason. The traveling continues for Claire, who spent the weekend in Destin, Florida celebrating her mother's birthday.

Claire shared photos on her Instagram story of the short trip to Florida's panhandle. In the first photo, she can be seen with her aunts and mother all on floats enjoying the Gulf of Mexico.

"Quick Florida trip with my crazy aunts to celebrate my mom's birthday," Claire wrote on one of the stories.

Claire Kittle celebrated her mom's birthday with a trip to Florida. (via Claire Kittle's Instagram story)

Claire then shared a short video of the view from the rental vacation home that had a large balcony with extended views of the Gulf of Mexico and the beach down below.

Claire Kittle's view of the Gulf of Mexico and the beach from her vacation rental. (via Claire Kittle's Instagram story.)

No vacation is complete without a feast of the local delicacies. Claire Kittle and her family enjoyed drinks and food at a local restaurant on the beach.

Claire Kittle shared additional photos of the trip on Instagram.

Claire then shared a selfie from the balcony of herself along with her mom and aunts, with the beach behind them.

Claire Kittle's family photo from her trip to Florida. (via Instagram)

Claire Kittle then shared an update on Monday morning that she was leaving her weekend getaway in Florida and was headed home.

Claire and George Kittle celebrated her 30th birthday with a trip to Mexico

Claire Kittle's trip to Florida to celebrate her mother's birthday comes just about a week after her birthday celebration. She shared some snapshots of the couple enjoying time on a boat and with friends last week, celebrating her 30th birthday with friends on a trip to Mexico. In the caption, she thanked everyone for the surprises to celebrate her big day.

"There’s no gift better than genuine friendship and my goodness am I a blessed girl! I am forever grateful to each of you for surprising me all weekend with my favorite things and moments. I’ll remember this one forever Hey 30, I think I like it here."

George Kittle's offseason is beginning to wind down and he will once again be focused on San Francisco 49ers football in just a matter of weeks. Until then he and his wife are enjoying every moment of their offseason.