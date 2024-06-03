IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire captures picturesque Florida vacation

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire captures picturesque Florida vacation

IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire captures picturesque Florida vacation

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jun 03, 2024 17:39 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle's wife Claire shared her recent trip to Florida.

George Kittle and his wife Claire have traveled quite a bit this offseason. The traveling continues for Claire, who spent the weekend in Destin, Florida celebrating her mother's birthday.

Claire shared photos on her Instagram story of the short trip to Florida's panhandle. In the first photo, she can be seen with her aunts and mother all on floats enjoying the Gulf of Mexico.

"Quick Florida trip with my crazy aunts to celebrate my mom's birthday," Claire wrote on one of the stories.
Claire Kittle celebrated her mom&#039;s birthday with a trip to Florida. (via Claire Kittle&#039;s Instagram story)
Claire Kittle celebrated her mom's birthday with a trip to Florida. (via Claire Kittle's Instagram story)

Claire then shared a short video of the view from the rental vacation home that had a large balcony with extended views of the Gulf of Mexico and the beach down below.

also-read-trending Trending
Claire Kittle&#039;s view of the Gulf of Mexico and the beach from her vacation rental. (via Claire Kittle&#039;s Instagram story.)
Claire Kittle's view of the Gulf of Mexico and the beach from her vacation rental. (via Claire Kittle's Instagram story.)

No vacation is complete without a feast of the local delicacies. Claire Kittle and her family enjoyed drinks and food at a local restaurant on the beach.

Claire Kittle shared additional photos of the trip on Instagram.
Claire Kittle shared additional photos of the trip on Instagram.

Claire then shared a selfie from the balcony of herself along with her mom and aunts, with the beach behind them.

Claire Kittle&#039;s family photo from her trip to Florida. (via Instagram)
Claire Kittle's family photo from her trip to Florida. (via Instagram)

Claire Kittle then shared an update on Monday morning that she was leaving her weekend getaway in Florida and was headed home.

Claire and George Kittle celebrated her 30th birthday with a trip to Mexico

Claire Kittle's trip to Florida to celebrate her mother's birthday comes just about a week after her birthday celebration. She shared some snapshots of the couple enjoying time on a boat and with friends last week, celebrating her 30th birthday with friends on a trip to Mexico. In the caption, she thanked everyone for the surprises to celebrate her big day.

"There’s no gift better than genuine friendship and my goodness am I a blessed girl! I am forever grateful to each of you for surprising me all weekend with my favorite things and moments. I’ll remember this one forever Hey 30, I think I like it here."

George Kittle's offseason is beginning to wind down and he will once again be focused on San Francisco 49ers football in just a matter of weeks. Until then he and his wife are enjoying every moment of their offseason.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी