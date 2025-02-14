In Photos: George Kittle's wife Claire shares "good NOLA dump" feat. Kristin Juszczyk and Allison Kuch

George Kittle might not have played Super Bowl LIX, his San Francisco 49ers absent in the playoffs after a division-worst 7-10 finish to the 2024 season. However, he and his wife Claire flew to New Orleans to watch the game and participate in the festivities.

George Kittle's wife had a wondrous time in the "Big Easy", as evidenced by a series of images that also featured Kristin Juszczyk, a fashion designer and the wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk; and Allison "Kuch" Kucharczyk, a vlogger and the wife of recently retired defensive end Isaac Rochell.

The image featuring all three ladies is the penultimate one in the post below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A good NOLA dump"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trending

George Kittle's wife Claire explains a surprising aspect of being an NFL woman

Being a wife/girlfriend in the NFL entails media attention. But for George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, there's one aspect where they miss out: spending the night together with their partners.

Speaking with Alex Cooper and Grace O'Malley on Unwell on Air during Super Bowl week, she explained why NFL women cannot stay in the same hotel room as the players:

"I think there's too many of them to keep track of. So they're like, sixteen guys or something? That's a lot of bed checks. So they're like, 'You can have your own room.'"

This was one of the "secrets" Sydney Warner, the wife of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, revealed in a 2023 TikTok video:

'For away games they are obviously in a hotel, but if I chose to go to the same hotel, we're not allowed to be in the same room and then home games they also sleep in (a) hotel.'

Another aspect she revealed was that game tickets aren't free, whether home or away - they have to be bought, but at discounts. And wives and girlfriends must also request passes to be allowed to enter the field before and after games and pose for pictures with their men.

Any babies and toddlers must be dropped off at daycare before gametime and picked up during the fourth quarter. (Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' home field, has one within its premises.)

Even after the game, the women have to wait around an hour for the players to leave the locker room, as they will be busy showering and discussing their performances with teammates, coaches and reporters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.