IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire shows off luxurious Versace fit for 49ers vs Seahawks

George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, took to Instagram on Monday to post a few pictures from the Week 11 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. The 49ers lost a close game 20-17.

Claire shared several photos from the field, in a suite, and in other locations as she showcased her luxurious Versace outfit for game day. Her caption read:

“Sunday Love ❤️❤️‍🔥🥰❣️🤟🏼🫶🏼🏈"

Claire, a former fitness trainer and bikini fitness model, wore a gray 90s vintage logo ribbed bralette and matching 90s vintage logo ribbed briefs underneath her outfit.

The bralette features adjustable shoulder straps with an elastic waistband. Made of cotton, elastane, nylon, and polyester, it is priced around $158 on Versace’s official website and $225 on Shopbop. The briefs are made of similar materials and priced around $95. Both sets are available in gray and white.

Claire appeared wearing an oversized white 49ers jacket but didn’t hesitate to show off her Versace underwear while posing with other Niners wives and girlfriends. She posted pictures with Sarah Taylor, Shelby Ray Lamon, Tatyana, Tori Moraga, and Kristin Juszczyk.

Claire Kittle compliments her Versace outfit with items from Shopbob

In addition to the Versace pieces, she also featured several items available from Shopbob. She wore faded denim-colored Eivissa baggy jeans with five-pocket styling, wide-leg cuts, frayed cuffs, a button closure, and a zip fly. The jeans are priced at $99.00.

Claire Kittle IG post from Nov 19 at Levi's stadium in Versace outfit

She carried a red top-handle purse made of goatskin with a crinkled finish, a fold-over flap, and a magnetic closure. Made in Italy, the purse weighs around 12 oz and is priced at $1,050.

Her shoes, the Mikki Booties by Schutz, were pearl-colored with leather lining, stiletto heels, zip closure, and pointed toes. Imported from Brazil, the booties are priced at $188.00.

Claire also accessorized her look with an Annabeth necklace featuring a chunky chain design and a removable etched heart pendant. Made of 24k gold plate in the USA, the necklace is priced at $325.00. The Gia Mega Bangle by Jenny Bird has a polished finish, gold-plated brass, and a hinged design. Imported from China, the bangle is priced at $278.00.

She completed her look with Real Love III earrings from Heaven Mayhem. These heart-shaped earrings are made of brass, imported from China, and priced at $60.00.

