IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire steps up gameday fashion with custom 49ers jacket

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have dominated opponents since breaking their three-game losing streak. They have posted five straight victories, improving their record to 10-3. The Niners are second in the American Football Conference behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers extended their winning streak by defeating their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, 28-16 on Sunday, December 10. Kittle had a solid game, finishing with three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. With the Niners playing at home, his wife, Claire, showed her support while wearing a customized outfit.

George Kittle’s wife wears all red to the 49ers’ home game

As the All-Pro tight end blocked opposing defenders and hauled catches, his wife attended the game in an all-red outfit featuring a customized retro-style San Francisco 49ers jacket. Claire Kittle is known to dress up during Niners home games, and this one is no different.

She shared photos of her wearing the outfit before leaving home and while at the Levi’s Stadium sideline. She also took some snapshots with some friends.

Claire Kittle shares Week 14 game day outfit (Image credit: Claire Kittle on Instagram)

Claire Kittle could be George Kittle’s lucky charm because he hauled his third touchdown catch of the season with her attending the game. The former Iowa standout also averaged 72 receiving yards in their last two games.

Having him in good health has helped San Francisco dominate during their last five games. Their 12-point difference against Seattle is their lowest winning margin during that stretch. The week before, they hammered the defending NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, with a 42-19 blowout.

Claire and George Kittle met when they were attending the University of Iowa. He was a football team member while she played for the Hawkeyes’ women’s basketball team. They graduated in 2016, and the 49ers drafted Kittle the following year.

He proposed to her in 2018 during what looked like a team-sponsored couples photoshoot. Kittle got down on one knee to ask the question, even though he was carrying an injury. They married in April 2019 and went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

George Kittle made history in a triumphant Week 14 game

Claire Kittle shared Nick Wagoner’s tweet announcing that George Kittle reached 6,000 receiving yards. He achieved that feat via his 44-yard touchdown catch from Brock Purdy. As Wagoner noted, Kittle is the fifth tight end to reach that milestone during their first seven seasons.

Image credit: Claire Kittle on Instagram

He is in the company of Jimmy Graham, Antonio Gates, Rob Gronkowski, and Travis Kelce, who are the other tight ends with that many career yards. Kittle can add more in Week 15 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Every game counts from this point forward because the 49ers can get the NFC’s top seed and Wild Card Round bye. The Niners, the Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys are in a three-way tie for the conference’s best record at 10-3 after Dallas dominated Philadelphia in their Week 14 Sunday Night Football clash.