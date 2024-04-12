IN PHOTOS: George Kittle and wife Claire arrive in style for 2024 Masters at Augusta National

Claire and George Kittle are taking the time this offseason to let their hair down and have some time away from football and the 2024 Masters at Augusta National is the perfect spot to be for any golf lover.

The NFL power couple arrived in style at the historic course and posted their picture looking fabulous on the greens. She also posted photos of the crockery at the venue and the pristine links.

George Kittle and wife Claire arrive in style for 2024 Masters at Augusta National (Pic Credit: Instagram story @clairekittle)

Claire Kittle has experienced a range of emotions since George Kittle's season ended with the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' season ended in the cruelest possible way, as they fell in overtime in the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a heartbreaking end for George Kittle. Claire Kittle would have been understandably distraught, but they are using this offseason to leave the past behind and look to the future.

Right after the loss in the title game, the 49ers WAGs decided to take a vacation trip to an exclusive golf club in Mexico. Joining Claire Kittle were Olivia Culpo and Kristin Juszczyk.

Her latest foray into social media also saw her expressing her pride in how well the Iowa women's basketball team did in the NCAA tournament. As a former alumna, she felt every moment deeply.

2024 Masters at Augusta National sees a bevy of celebrities

It was not just Claire and George Kittle who were having fun at the 2024 Masters. Augusta National saw a steady stream of celebrities, including some from the NFL world.

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was accompanied by former Super Bowl-winning Rams player Andrew Whitworth. Kirk Cousins, the newly signed Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was also in attendance. Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was also spotted.

There was no shortage of celebrities from the entertainment world either as Harry Styles dropped by. Singer Niall Horan was also seen at the 2024 Masters and Jelly Roll was present at the Augusta National too.

Tennis star John Isner was in attendance, as was CBS announcer Verne Lundquist. Political heavyweights like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were also present.

Claire and George Kittle were in esteemed company at one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world. But the happiest they seemed were in each other's presence as they beamed in the photographs shared by her on social media.