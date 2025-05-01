IN PHOTOS: Giants safety Dane Belton surprises kids battling cancer with iPads during emotional hospital visit

New York Giants safety Dane Belton decided to utilize the offseason to give back to the community. As he gears up for his fourth campaign with the franchise, Belton decided to make an emotional visit to a children's hospital.

Ad

On Wednesday, ML Football shared a post on social media about Dane Belton. As per the tweet, the Giants' safety decided to visit children fighting cancer at Hackensack Hospital. He decided to gift these kids with iPads to showcase his support for them in their battle through adversity.

The post included a series of snippets showcasing the children's reactions to meeting Dane Belton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Belton spent his collegiate career playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After three seasons, he declared for the 2022 NFL draft. The New York Giants drafted him in the fourth round with the 144th overall pick.

So far, the safety has played in 49 games for the Giants. During his three years in the league, Belton has recorded five interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 120 total tackles, and four fumble recoveries.

Last season, he played in 17 games while the Giants finished dead-last in the NFC East with a 3-14 record. He is entering the final year of his four-year $4,444,488 rookie deal with New York.

Ad

Fans praise Dane Belton for his heartwarming gesture for kids fighting with cancer

NFL fans took to the comments to cheer on the Giants' safety for gifting iPads to kids fighting cancer. They heaped praise on Belton while complimenting his humility and kindness.

"Love Dane! Great player and man," one fan commented.

Ad

"We are so grateful to Dane for this game-changing visit," this fan wrote.

"Well done Dane!" another fan commented.

A fan decided to share a personal story about meeting the Giants safety.

"This is normal for Dane. Great player but even greater human being. He and a few other players came to my house for my daughter who is in hospice. My eldest now considers him her friend and he was showed so much grace. God bless you DB, we are forever indebted."

As Belton approaches the final year of his rookie contract, it will be interesting to see if the Giants decide to part ways with the safety after the 2025 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.