  • IN PHOTOS: Harrison Butker, wife Isabelle attend Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

IN PHOTOS: Harrison Butker, wife Isabelle attend Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 14, 2024 15:04 GMT
President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House
IN PHOTOS: Harrison Butker, wife Isabelle attend Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony

Harrison Butker has been a source of controversy this offseason, but the Chiefs kicker didn't let that stop him and his wife Isabelle from attending the Super Bowl ring ceremony, per the New York Post.

Draped in a white tuxedo, Butker was seen smiling in yet another Super Bowl celebration. His wife, Isabelle, is seen wearing a green dress with massive earrings that touch her shoulders.

Here's a look at the photos from the event.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: Red Carpet
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: Red Carpet
Harrison Butker and wife Isabelle at Super Bowl ring ceremony
Harrison Butker and wife Isabelle at Super Bowl ring ceremony

This was only the most recent sighting of Butker this offseason. The kicker was also present at the team's White House visit earlier this offseason. While he didn't steal the show like Kelce did with Kelce's "my fellow Americans" gag at the speech podium, Butker was spotted walking in the background.

also-read-trending Trending

Jason Kelce's wife is the latest to respond to Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Harrison Butker at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Harrison Butker at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker's kicks have created thousands of cheers over the years. However, his thoughts created perhaps as many groans this offseason. The kicker made what was interpreted by some to be sexist comments in a commencement speech at Benedictine College earlier this offseason.

Seemingly everyone had an opinion in response. Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, was the latest to join the list. Here were her comments made to Cheddar this week.

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, they know that they have just achieved something that no one can take away from them. Their education will stick with them for the rest of their lives," Kylie said.

In other words, it appears that she disagreed with his statement, but also made clear that she wasn't attempting to infringe on his right to free speech. She believed women should support each other regardless of the choices they make. Happiness is key, and supporting that above all else is what she believed to be important.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Cheddar and H.T. Sportskeeda.

