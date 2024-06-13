Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains her stance on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech 

It's been over a month since Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ignited controversy with his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Early in May, Butker was invited to deliver the commencement address at the college and in his 20-minute speech, the Super Bowl-winning kicker touched on a range of subjects including–but not limited to–abortion rights, Pride Month, COVID-19 and the apparent "tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion."

While Butker's comments went viral pretty much instantly, the Chiefs kicker split opinion, facing backlash from one side and getting some support from the other.

On June 13, Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife Kylie was the latest to join the list of people to comment on Butker's speech.

In an interview with Cheddar, she said:

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, they know that they have just achieved something that no one can take away from them. Their education will stick with them for the rest of their lives."

Kylie Kelce added that she hoped the students who didn't hold Butker's view were also celebrated, and if they did side with Butker, then "more power to them."

She added:

"I think that as women we should support each other in our choices and making sure that we feel as though we can do whatever we would like to do. So hopefully those graduating women know that, at the very least, I'm very proud of them, and I hope that they go on to do whatever it is that makes their heart happy."

Harrison Butker's speech splits public opinion

Despite staring at controversy for more than a month, Butker chose to double down on the views he expressed at Benedictine College.

Later in May, Butker made an appearance at the Regina Caeli Academy for a Courage Under Fire gala. There, Butker said:

"If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days, my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.

"But, as to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I’ve become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all."

Butker received the backing of Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi over his decision to stand ten toes down. As for the Super Bowl MVP himself, Patrick Mahomes said:

"I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person. We're not always going to agree. He said certain things I don't agree with."

