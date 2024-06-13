Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains her stance on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech 

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Standings
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Player Guessing Game
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Harrison Butker
  • Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains her stance on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech 

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains her stance on Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech 

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Jun 13, 2024 21:33 GMT
Kylie Kelce, Harrison Butker
Jason Kelce's wife Kylie explains her stance on Harrison Butker's commencement speech

It's been over a month since Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ignited controversy with his commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Early in May, Butker was invited to deliver the commencement address at the college and in his 20-minute speech, the Super Bowl-winning kicker touched on a range of subjects including–but not limited to–abortion rights, Pride Month, COVID-19 and the apparent "tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion."

While Butker's comments went viral pretty much instantly, the Chiefs kicker split opinion, facing backlash from one side and getting some support from the other.

On June 13, Eagles legend Jason Kelce's wife Kylie was the latest to join the list of people to comment on Butker's speech.

In an interview with Cheddar, she said:

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, they know that they have just achieved something that no one can take away from them. Their education will stick with them for the rest of their lives."
also-read-trending Trending

Kylie Kelce added that she hoped the students who didn't hold Butker's view were also celebrated, and if they did side with Butker, then "more power to them."

She added:

"I think that as women we should support each other in our choices and making sure that we feel as though we can do whatever we would like to do. So hopefully those graduating women know that, at the very least, I'm very proud of them, and I hope that they go on to do whatever it is that makes their heart happy."

Harrison Butker's speech splits public opinion

Despite staring at controversy for more than a month, Butker chose to double down on the views he expressed at Benedictine College.

Later in May, Butker made an appearance at the Regina Caeli Academy for a Courage Under Fire gala. There, Butker said:

"If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days, my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.
"But, as to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I’ve become. It’s a decision I’ve consciously made, and one I do not regret at all."

Butker received the backing of Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi over his decision to stand ten toes down. As for the Super Bowl MVP himself, Patrick Mahomes said:

"I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person. We're not always going to agree. He said certain things I don't agree with."

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Colin D'Cunha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी