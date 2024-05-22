Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 22, 2024 22:34 GMT
Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker
Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

Patrick Mahomes finally spoke on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at the Benedictine College. The three-time Super Bowl Champion spoke about Butker as his teammate in Kansas City while addressing a few comments specific comments.

According to Mahomes, the Butker he knows is a good person. However, he does not agree with everything that was said.

"I've known him for seven years," Mahomes said (via The Athletic's Nate Taylor on X). "I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person. ... We're not always going to agree. He said certain things I don't agree with."

Apart from Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid also commented on Butker's viral speech.

Butker spoke about various topics during his speech, indicating that women present at the graduation would be more interested in marriage and their children.

Reid, however, wasn't interested in addressing the speech and didn't think it deserved a response.

"I didn't talk to him about this. I didn't think I needed to," Reid said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "We're a microcosm of life here. Different religions, different races. We all get along; we all respect each other's opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those. But we respect everybody to have a voice."

Furthermore, others, like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, spoke for Harrison Butker's case.

“I support his right to free expression of religion," Bailey said. "If you listen to what he said and you actually drill down on the words he used – this is a man of Catholic faith, speaking to a Catholic audience at a Catholic university, expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Apart from Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, commissioner Roger Goodell also reacted to Harrison Butker's commencement speech.

As per Goodell, the NFL is made up of 3,000 NFL players, and they also have executives to add to the number. Mentioning America, Goodell said that their league is bound to have similar diversity and varied opinions.

Allison Kuch (Isaac Rochell's wife), Kelly Stafford (Matthew Stafford's wife), Tavia Hunt (Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife) and actress Whoopi Goldberg are a few women who have commented on the matter.

Despite continued discourse, Butker hasn't made a statement since the commencement speech.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी