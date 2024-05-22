Patrick Mahomes opens up on teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

Patrick Mahomes finally spoke on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at the Benedictine College. The three-time Super Bowl Champion spoke about Butker as his teammate in Kansas City while addressing a few comments specific comments.

According to Mahomes, the Butker he knows is a good person. However, he does not agree with everything that was said.

"I've known him for seven years," Mahomes said (via The Athletic's Nate Taylor on X). "I judge him by the character he shows every day and that's a good person. ... We're not always going to agree. He said certain things I don't agree with."

Apart from Mahomes, Chiefs coach Andy Reid also commented on Butker's viral speech.

Butker spoke about various topics during his speech, indicating that women present at the graduation would be more interested in marriage and their children.

Reid, however, wasn't interested in addressing the speech and didn't think it deserved a response.

"I didn't talk to him about this. I didn't think I needed to," Reid said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "We're a microcosm of life here. Different religions, different races. We all get along; we all respect each other's opinions. And not necessarily do we go by those. But we respect everybody to have a voice."

Furthermore, others, like Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, spoke for Harrison Butker's case.

“I support his right to free expression of religion," Bailey said. "If you listen to what he said and you actually drill down on the words he used – this is a man of Catholic faith, speaking to a Catholic audience at a Catholic university, expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell breaks silence on Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Apart from Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, commissioner Roger Goodell also reacted to Harrison Butker's commencement speech.

As per Goodell, the NFL is made up of 3,000 NFL players, and they also have executives to add to the number. Mentioning America, Goodell said that their league is bound to have similar diversity and varied opinions.

Allison Kuch (Isaac Rochell's wife), Kelly Stafford (Matthew Stafford's wife), Tavia Hunt (Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife) and actress Whoopi Goldberg are a few women who have commented on the matter.

Despite continued discourse, Butker hasn't made a statement since the commencement speech.