  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Missouri Attorney General takes stand for Harrison Butker after Kansas City's controversial tweet: "I support his right to free expression"

Missouri Attorney General takes stand for Harrison Butker after Kansas City's controversial tweet: "I support his right to free expression"

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 22, 2024 19:06 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night
Missouri's Attorney General is showing support for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College created a viral reaction, with everyone voicing their take on his comments. The Missouri attorney general, Andrew Bailey, recently spoke about Butker's comments about his religious beliefs, gender roles and other topics.

Bailey appeared on the "OutKick the Morning" show and said that he respects Butker's right to express his religious beliefs. Bailey also stated that the Super Bowl-winning kicker has the constitutional right to openly express his religion and that whether or not others agree should not be a concern.

“At the end of the day, I support his right to free expression of religion. If you listen to what he said and you actually drill down on the words he used – this is a man of Catholic faith, speaking to a Catholic audience at a Catholic university, expressing his sincerely held religious beliefs," Bailey said.
“I’m always going to stand up and fight for athletes or anyone else who wants to express their religious beliefs and are protected by the constitutional law to do so.”

Besides showing his support for Harrison Butker, he also condemned the actions of the X account of the city of Kansas City. The now-deleted post sent out a reminder to residents that Butker didn't live in city limits and gave the actual city he lived in.

Andrew Bailey said that his office has requested records from Kansas City to determine who accessed the social media accounts and who shared the post.

“We have demanded certain records from the city related to their management of that social media account that doxed Harrison Butker in retaliation for his free expression of religious beliefs," Bailey added.

Bailey and his office are in search of who is responsible for the post and will hold them accountable for revealing personal information.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas apologized for Harrison Butker's post

After the official X account of Kansas City shared the city of Harrison Butker's residence, mayor Quinton Lucas shared an apology. He ensured that appropriate action had been taken and that nothing like that would happen in the future.

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels," he tweeted.

Mayor Lucas has also reiterated that the comments about the Kansas City Chiefs kicker weren't appropriate for a public or government account.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी