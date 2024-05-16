Kansas City Mayor apologizes for city's 'inappropriate' tweet doxing Chiefs' Harrison Butker's address

Harrison Butker made headlines this week after he made controversial remarks during a commencement speech at Benedictine College. The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, subsequently apologized for a now-deleted post on the city's X account.

The official X account of Kansas City shared a post joking that Butker doesn't live in city limits, but rather in a suburb outside of Kansas City.

"Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Lucas shared an apology on his personal X account saying that it was an 'inappropriate' message that wasn't suitable for a public account. He said that the city will review who has access to the social media accounts and ensure that something like this doesn't happen again.

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels."

Expand Tweet

Butker's comments caused outrage among some NFL fans, which has even led to a petition requesting the Kansas City Chiefs to release him. Evidently, the city worker who accessed the X account didn't want the city to be associated with the Chiefs kicker.

Jamie Erdahl shares outrage over Harrison Butker's speech

"Good Morning Football" co-host Jamie Erdahl was one of those who shared her outrage about Harrison Butker on social media. The NFL Network's popular morning show is currently on hiatus as it makes the move from New York City to Los Angeles. Erdahl shared that if the show was currently airing, she would take time to air her grievances.

Referring to Butker solely as the 'Chiefs kicker,' Erdahl took offense to his views on gender roles and working wives and mothers.

"The chiefs kicker is lucky @gmfb is on hiatus. I would be asking for a few minutes tomorrow to let off some steam. And then I would return home to my rightful place with my children and husband."

Expand Tweet

Erdahl then joked that she would return to her 'rightful place' back to her home where she would take care of her role as a wife and mother. This was a reference to Harrison Butker's statement that women should focus on marriage and motherhood rather than pursue careers.