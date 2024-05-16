Kansas City Mayor apologizes for city's 'inappropriate' tweet doxing Chiefs' Harrison Butker's address

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kansas City Mayor apologizes for city's 'inappropriate' tweet doxing Chiefs' Harrison Butker's address

Kansas City Mayor apologizes for city's 'inappropriate' tweet doxing Chiefs' Harrison Butker's address

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 16, 2024 18:02 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade
Kansas City Mayor apologizes for city's 'inappropriate' tweet doxing Chiefs' Harrison Butker's address

Harrison Butker made headlines this week after he made controversial remarks during a commencement speech at Benedictine College. The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, subsequently apologized for a now-deleted post on the city's X account.

The official X account of Kansas City shared a post joking that Butker doesn't live in city limits, but rather in a suburb outside of Kansas City.

"Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit."

Lucas shared an apology on his personal X account saying that it was an 'inappropriate' message that wasn't suitable for a public account. He said that the city will review who has access to the social media accounts and ensure that something like this doesn't happen again.

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels."

Butker's comments caused outrage among some NFL fans, which has even led to a petition requesting the Kansas City Chiefs to release him. Evidently, the city worker who accessed the X account didn't want the city to be associated with the Chiefs kicker.

Jamie Erdahl shares outrage over Harrison Butker's speech

"Good Morning Football" co-host Jamie Erdahl was one of those who shared her outrage about Harrison Butker on social media. The NFL Network's popular morning show is currently on hiatus as it makes the move from New York City to Los Angeles. Erdahl shared that if the show was currently airing, she would take time to air her grievances.

Referring to Butker solely as the 'Chiefs kicker,' Erdahl took offense to his views on gender roles and working wives and mothers.

"The chiefs kicker is lucky @gmfb is on hiatus. I would be asking for a few minutes tomorrow to let off some steam. And then I would return home to my rightful place with my children and husband."

Erdahl then joked that she would return to her 'rightful place' back to her home where she would take care of her role as a wife and mother. This was a reference to Harrison Butker's statement that women should focus on marriage and motherhood rather than pursue careers.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी