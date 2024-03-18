Harrison Butker has weighed in on the Chiefs parade shooting that marred the team's Super Bowl celebrations in Kansas City. It was another one of those events where gun violence has reared its ugly head in America. And the Chiefs kicker believes he has the answer to what caused the massacre. Saying he has given a lot of thought to it, Harrison Butker put down the reason for the shooting down to an absence of strong fathers. He commented,

“I had to do a lot of thinking about what took place at the parade. I know gun violence was a big discussion but at the end of the day, this is degenerate violence. It should not be occurring. I think we need strong fathers at home. We need men that are leading, that are setting good examples, that are teaching young men in our society that violence is not the way to handle our disputes."

Harrison Butker went on to say that he does not believe guns are the main issue, adding,

"It’s very unfortunate what happened. Unfortunately, many children were injured. A beautiful young lady was killed over someone getting offended and turning to violence to handle that dispute. It’s so sad. I don’t think guns are the issue, I think we need fathers in the home that are being great examples for our youth.”

Everything we know about the Chiefs parade shooters

The investigation into the Chiefs parade shooters is still ongoing but what we know so far is that two adults have been charged. Lyndell Mays, 23, was accused of firing the first shot in an altercation. In an interview, his sister, who was there with him at the time said that he pulled the gun because he was protecting her. Mays also has a father, who said that he was shocked by what happened.

Dominic Miller, 18, was the other accused who has been alleged to have fired the fatal shot that killed the victim, Lisa Lopez-Galvan. His sister, grandfather, and mother have all tried to support him as he recovers from his own wounds. One of his friends suggested that he was trying to protect them after Mays fired first.

Based on available reports, the shooting evolved from a verbal argument between two groups, with the two accused believed to be on opposite sides of the confrontation. It subsequently spiraled out of control and led to the tragedy unfolding during the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

What have Harrison Butker's teammates said about Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting?

While Harrison Butker has his own opinions as to why this shooting happened his teammates have had different reactions to him.

Patrick Mahomes had sent his prayers after the tragedy and his wife Brittany had said that she was devastated by yet another shooting in America. Travis Kelce had sent out a statement saying he was heartbroken by the whole thing.

Harrison Butker, though, in his own way has decided that he needed to go deeper into the reasons for the shooting at the Chiefs' parade. And he reached a conclusion that he now feels comfortable in sharing.