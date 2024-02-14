Patrick Mahomes sends prayers after tragic shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

A tragic incident occurred following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Multiple gunshots were heard near Union Station, leaving 10 people injured and one dead, according to reports.

Prior to the incident, Patrick Mahomes delivered an excellent speech at the parade, in which he discussed going for the three-peat. A day that was supposed to be full of celebrations quickly turned horrific, and the Chiefs quarterback sent a message on social media after the incident.

Mahomes said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Praying for Kansas City…"

Expand Tweet

Thousands of Chiefs fans were in the streets of Kansas City to celebrate their second straight Super Bowl title, and such a tragedy is gut-wrenching.

Following the incident, two armed people were arrested.

Expand Tweet

Victims of shooting at Super Bowl parade in critical condition

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Leaves Multiple People Injured

According to Caitlin Knute of KSHB 41 News, one person died, three were critically injured, and five are in serious condition as a result of the shooting.

Read More: Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting: Scary scenes emerge after gunshots near Union Station; 10 victims, one death confirmed, two arrested

As of now, no player, coach, or media personnel have been reported injured in this incident. Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also posted a message on social media asking fans to pray for those who were hurt in the tragedy.

Expand Tweet